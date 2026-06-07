Are work boundaries the new workplace wellness essential? Experts explain how setting limits prevents burnout

Workplace wellness has repeatedly become a part of the larger wellness discourse, and rightly so, as most people spend a major part of their waking hours at work. Their habits and practices at workplace influence how they live. So much of the daily routine revolves around office responsibilities, deadlines, communication and performance expectations. Among the many challenges, employees face, stress is one of the most noticeable.

Stating boundaries is important at workplace.(Picture credit: Freepik)

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Constantly being on your toes, adapting to changing demands, replying to emails, pushing through deadlines and taking on more that is realistically doable may all appear to be signs of dedication and commitment. However, over time, this can also signal absence of healthy boundaries. When work begins to spill into personal life, it can contribute to chronic stress, emotional exhaustion and sleep problems and burnout.

For better workplace stress management, HT Lifestyle connected with experts who shared insights on the importance of healthy boundaries for employees and the role managers can play in reducing stress during high pressure periods.

Why are boundaries important at work?

When employees do not set boundaries, the emotional toll is high. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Setting boundaries at work is not a sign of lack of commitment or cooperation. Roshni Sondhi Abbi, clinical psychologist in Gurugram at Adayu Mindfulness, Fortis Healthcare, explained that boundaries are actually helpful in reducing chronic stress and burnout, as they allow employees to approach their workload, time, availability and emotional energy more realistically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Setting boundaries at work is not a sign of lack of commitment or cooperation. Roshni Sondhi Abbi, clinical psychologist in Gurugram at Adayu Mindfulness, Fortis Healthcare, explained that boundaries are actually helpful in reducing chronic stress and burnout, as they allow employees to approach their workload, time, availability and emotional energy more realistically. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also shared that healthy boundaries can improve work-life balance as employees then communicate their limits, take necessary breaks and be healthy and productive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also shared that healthy boundaries can improve work-life balance as employees then communicate their limits, take necessary breaks and be healthy and productive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, boundaries help employees be more in control of their work. They are more productive and feel less helpless or overwhelmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, boundaries help employees be more in control of their work. They are more productive and feel less helpless or overwhelmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “From a psychological perspective, boundaries also promote a sense of autonomy and control, which are protective factors for mental health. Employees who are able to communicate their limits assertively and respectfully are often better equipped to sustain performance, maintain healthy workplace relationships, and prevent resentment or disengagement,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From a psychological perspective, boundaries also promote a sense of autonomy and control, which are protective factors for mental health. Employees who are able to communicate their limits assertively and respectfully are often better equipped to sustain performance, maintain healthy workplace relationships, and prevent resentment or disengagement,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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It also reduces emotional distance from their workplace, leading to better retain and healthier relationships with colleagues and managers. Many employees may hesitate to assert boundaries, but for their own well-being, it is high time they do.

But stress management cannot be shouldered by employees alone or depend solely on how they set boundaries. For boundaries to actually work, managers also need to support and respect them. During high-pressure periods, like quarterly targets, client deadlines, organisational restructuring, employees may feel overwhelmed and find it harder to take breaks or communicate their limits. This is where managers can step in and reduce stress through supportive leadership behaviour.

Let's understand the role of managers and how their positive involvement can ease employee stress:

How can managers reduce employee stress?

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Sometimes employees may not be able to set boundaries, especially during high-stress time, then managers need to take the initiative to support their teams. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Bringing in the practical insights on what managers can do, Dr Vikram Vora is Medical Director at International SOS clarified, "While some degree of stress can enhance performance (eustress), sustained pressure without support inevitably does lead to exhaustion, burnout, disengagement, and productivity loss.” He noted how employees respond and perform during such demanding periods actually depend on the leadership behaviour of their managers. He also asserted that when employees feel supported and valued, they become capable of rising to every work challenge and this helps organisations in sustaining business success and resilience.

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Here are the tips from Dr Vora on how can managers work towards reducing employee stress during high-pressure periods:

1. Priorities clearly

Clearly defining the top two or three priorities.

Eliminating non-essential items from daily task lists.

Clearly communicating what does not need immediate action and can be deferred.

Clarity reduces decision fatigue and allows employees to work towards tasks which are truly important.

2. Acknowledge stress and normalise speaking about it

Employees hesitate to speak up. Managers can change this.

Managers can ask direct but empathetic questions such as ‘What’s feeling most overwhelming right now?'

Acknowledging pressure openly in team meetings.

Sharing their own coping strategies without oversharing.

When stress becomes shared reality, team becomes more resilient.

3. Promote short breaks during the day

Encourage short breaks during meetings.

Avoid more than one back-to-back meeting whenever possible.

Encourage ‘focus pauses’ where employees can relax and de-stress.

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Brief pauses of 5 to 10 minutes can help reset cognitive functioning and improve decision-making.

4. Avoid rigid work methods

Managers can allow flexible work hours during peak periods.

Suppor hybrid or remote work.

Adjusting deadlines when justified and possible.

5. Recognise effort, not just outcomes

Acknowledge hard work and persistence of team members.

Talk about small wins and steady progress in positive terms.

Offer timely and specific appreciation for ongoing work.

In the end, Dr Vora noted that recognition acts as a buffer against stress, kindling the sense of purpose and they feel valued. Managers need to ensure employees feel recognised and respected. In a way, high-pressure work situations also test leadership effectiveness, sometimes more than employee effort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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