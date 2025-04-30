Are you actively political? Study reveals the real culprit behind your intense debates

Irrespective of political belief, some people are intensely involved in debating, actively following every last-minute update, while others may not be as passionately engaged. You may have seen this in discussions, where some people aggressively argue about their political beliefs, while others just nod or agree to disagree, not caring that much. So what creates this difference in how people engage with their beliefs? Turns out, the brain might hold the answer. Some people are so actively involved in politics that that's all they can think and talk about. (Pexels)

A study published in the journal Brain revealed that certain regions in the brain influence the level of political engagement. It's more about the intensity of what you believe, not the ideology itself.

What did the study say?

Damage to certain areas of the brain is responsible for the difference in political engagement.(Freepik)

The researchers examined 123 U.S. military veterans who sustained brain injuries during the Vietnam War. They were able to identify a pattern where the damaged areas of the brain somehow determined how politically active someone was. This had nothing to do with ideology but more about how strongly one believed in and reacted to it.

With advanced brain mapping technology, the researchers found that when areas connected to the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and the posterior precuneus were damaged, individuals were more likely to be politically involved. On the other hand, when the damage occurred in the amygdala and anterior temporal lobe, the researchers noted lower political engagement.

What this means?

This study particularly focused on political behaviour, how actively people consume news, engage in discussions, and participate in debates. While it’s a no-brainer that our environment plays a major role in shaping our political beliefs, this study revealed that our brain’s wiring also influences how politically engaged we are. In other words, the brain has a big say in how ‘political’ you are and how loudly you express it, regardless of your political ideology. The intensity of your opinions happens because of your brain.

