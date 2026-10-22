Are you ignoring this key nutrient while chasing protein? Nutritionist reveals an important link between protein and fibre

Protein has become nutrition’s favourite number. We add it to breakfast, look for it in snack bars, blend it into smoothies and mentally calculate whether we’ve had “enough” by dinner. Protein awareness has certainly come a long way, and that is a good thing. But as a nutritionist, I’d like people to ask another question alongside “Am I getting enough protein?” “Am I getting enough fibre too?” Because while our protein obsession has grown, protein was never meant to exist in a nutritional vacuum.

What is protein digestibility?

The protein and fibre content of peanuts makes you feel full for longer, and prevents frequent snacking. (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Imagine two options side by side, both offering roughly the same amount of protein. They may look identical at first glance, but their protein source, essential amino-acid profile, quality, digestibility, and other nutritional benefits can differ.

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That's where the protein + fibre conversation gets interesting. Protein and fibre tend to live in completely different wellness conversations. Protein gets the gym selfies. Fibre comes up when someone mentions their gut. Yet for everyday nutrition, we need to make room for both.

Protein supplies essential amino acids needed to maintain and repair muscle. Fibre has a different job: certain fermentable fibres, including prebiotic fibres, feed our gut microbiota. So protein and fibre don't need to compete for attention; they play different roles in the same diet.

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Is 2 eggs a day too much protein?

This matters especially when we intentionally add more protein to our day. Think about how easy it is to add protein: an extra protein-rich breakfast, a protein snack at your desk, or a shake after a long day. Increasing protein is one goal, but it shouldn't mean fibre-rich foods quietly disappear from the menu.

What if I eat only protein and fibre?

"So I prefer a simple rule: when you think protein, think fibre too. If your afternoon snack is protein-heavy, do you make room for fruits, vegetables, whole grains, or other fibre-containing foods? And when choosing packaged nutrition, look beyond the protein number to the overall nutritional composition," Nutritionist Madhuri Ruia tells Health Shots.

Do we need fibre to absorb protein?

Importantly, this isn't about claiming that fibre magically makes the body absorb more protein. The two nutrients have distinct roles. It is about moving away from single-nutrient thinking and toward a more balanced approach to everyday nutrition.

Which is better for me, fermented yeast protein or whey protein?

Protein choices themselves are evolving too. Whey and familiar food sources remain established choices, while sources like fermented yeast protein are expanding the landscape. Some yeast protein concentrates can provide all nine essential amino acids and, when processed properly, show good digestibility. For consumers, that means more ways to find quality protein that fits their dietary preferences and routines.

Perhaps that is the real upgrade our protein routines need. Not necessarily another scoop, but a wider lens. We have done a good job of teaching people to look for protein. The next step is to think beyond protein alone; quality protein, fibre, and overall diet balance all deserve a place in the conversation.

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