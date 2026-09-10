The importance of getting tested regularly has been stressed by doctors time and again. However, in this day and age, when information is readily available, and it is too easy to get scared of diseases, people often end up booking several tests.

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In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, warned that you might be wasting money. “Are you paying for a 20-test ‘Executive Health Package’ every year? You might be wasting money on tests you don't actually need. The goal of preventive medicine is NOT to test everything; it is to catch the right things early.”

Here's what evidence-based preventive care actually looks like for healthy adults, according to Dr Sudhir:

Which tests should you be getting done?

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{{^usCountry}} According to the neurologist, many packages bundle ECG, 2D echo, treadmill test, abdominal ultrasound, chest X-ray, full vitamin panels, and dozens of blood tests, every single year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the neurologist, many packages bundle ECG, 2D echo, treadmill test, abdominal ultrasound, chest X-ray, full vitamin panels, and dozens of blood tests, every single year. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he stressed that over-testing in asymptomatic people often leads to unnecessary anxiety, incidental findings, and medical procedures you didn't need in the first place. Therefore, for most healthy, asymptomatic adults, the essential core markers are straightforward:

Blood pressure

Waist circumference and BMI

Lipid profile

HbA1c and/or fasting glucose

Kidney function (when appropriate)

Overall cardiovascular risk assessment

Cardiovascular risks

The neurologist also listed the advanced cardiac risk markers worth knowing, including:

Lp(a): According to Dr Sudhir, checking lipoprotein(a) once in adulthood is now explicitly recommended by the 2026 ACC/AHA dyslipidemia guideline.

According to Dr Sudhir, checking lipoprotein(a) once in adulthood is now explicitly recommended by the 2026 ACC/AHA dyslipidemia guideline. ApoB: Dr Sudhir noted that this marker can add critical risk clarity in selected individuals over standard LDL.

What to avoid?

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The neurologist also mapped what should not automatically be a part of an ‘annual test’ for every healthy person:

Routine ECG, echo, or treadmill tests

Routine chest X-rays and abdominal ultrasounds

Routine vitamin D, B12, TSH, or fasting insulin

“Unless you have symptoms or specific risk factors, routine screening here is not evidence-based,” Dr Sudhir stressed. Lastly, he added that it is important to choose evidence-based screening rather than a comprehensive health-check package. Moreover, it is preferable to consult a doctor before going for annual health check-ups rather than after getting the reports.

Dr Sudhir Kumar is a veteran neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. With over 26 years of experience and qualifications including MBBS, MD (internal medicine), and DM (neurology), he treats a wide range of conditions such as dementia, ALS, cerebral palsy, back pain, Canavan disease, and more.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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