Ayurveda expert on natural remedies and herbs to treat UTI

Women are at greater risk of getting UTI (urinary tract infection) which is the second most commonly occuring infection in the body. Experts say 1 in 2 women are at lifetime risk of getting it at least once in comparison to 1 in 10 men. A urinary tract infection can affect your kidney, bladder, ureters and urethra and the symptoms will vary accordingly. In case of a bladder infection, you may feel the need to pee or feel pain while passing the urine. Lower belly pain and cloudy urine can also be among symptoms. In case of infection in kidneys, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting can occur while in case of urethra, it can cause a discharge and burning sensation upon peeing. (Also read: Monsoon Ayurveda: Simple and effective health tips during rainy season)

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar says the first line of treatment is to find the cause and avoid it.

She says that it could be due to drinking less water, excessive intake of sour, spicy, sugary foods, excess caffeine, carbonated beverages, coffee, chocolates, etc. Anything that can aggravate pitta can cause UTI according to ayurveda and must be avoided.

Things to remember:

- It is better to opt for loose cotton undergarments and clothing.

- Peeing after sexual intercouse is always a healthy habit to avoid UTI.

- Drinking enough water is mandatory.

Ayurvedic remedies that work well for UTI patients as suggested by Dr Bhavsar:

Tandulodaka (rice water): It helps in UTI with discharge, backache, itching and abdominal ache.

Here's how to prepare it

- Take 10 grams (1 bowl) of rice and wash them once.

- Now add 60- 80 ml of water in it and keep it closed in a mud pot or stainless steel bowl for 2–6 hours.

- Then macerate the rice in the water for 2–3 minutes, strain and it is ready to use.

- You can sip on it throughout the day.

- This rice water can be stored for 6-8 hours. It is best to make fresh rice water every single day.

Dhanyak Hima: Most cooling drink in Ayurveda

Here's how to make this Ayurvedic cooling drink:

1. Take one part of crushed coriander seeds.(Eg: 25 gms)

2. Add six parts of water (Eg: 150 ml)

3. Keep it covered ove night or 8 hours.

4. Next morning, strain and mix with a little quantity of rock sugar and have it on an empty stomach.

Amla Juice

Having it 20-25 ml daily works like a miracle as it is rich in Vitamin C that helps improve the immunity

- Vetiver water, mint water, fennel water, coconut water, overnight soaked raisins, sabja seeds are hydrating and super cooling in nature and helps reduce the burning sensation while urinating which is most commonly experienced by all patients during UTI.

- Having 1 tsp of organic or home made gulkand also helps.

Few ayurvedic herbs that work wonderfully in UTI are:

Gokshur

Punarnava

Varun

Chandan

Guduchi (especially in UTI with fever)

Pashanbhed (in UTI due to renal calculi)

