Excessive heat, dehydration lead to UTIs among women, children

Mumbai With the city witnessing higher than normal temperatures as summer creeps in, hospitals in Mumbai are seeing a rise in cases of dehydration, leading to an uptick in urinary tract infections (UTI) among women and children.

The state capital is consistently experiencing above normal temperatures since April 19. On April 21 and April 24, the mercury levels reached 38.9 and 38.5 degree Celsius respectively. The relative humidity has ranged from 70% to 75%. Furthermore, a heat wave over North India and the Konkan is expected to take the temperatures higher in the coming days.

Dr Arati Adhe, gynaecologist, PD Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, said that they usually see more UTI cases in summers among working women. “There has been a seasonal rise in UTI cases with one or two patients coming in daily. In summers, there is severe water loss due to perspiration. This leads to dehydration. Also, the urge to urinate is very less, thus the bladder is flushed less, which can lead to the formation of bacteria. The longer the bacteria sustains, the higher the chances of infection,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashutosh Baghel, urologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said that holding urine while travelling to work can also lead to UTIs. “Offices have opened now. Holding the urge to urinate while travelling to work or during a meeting may lead to UTI. People tend to sweat a lot during summer, don’t drink enough water, have poor menstrual hygiene, or fail to maintain good personal hygiene and this can invite an infection. I saw 24 to 26 cases of dehydration and UTI in the last month.”

However, doctors are also seeing recurrent UTIs because of rampant self-medication. Dr Sudeshna Ray, gynaecologist, Jaslok Hospital, said, “There is a sudden rise in UTI cases, mainly, because of dehydration. Out of the 10 consultations, three are UTIs. We are also seeing recurrent UTI cases. Out of the ten UTI cases, seven are recurrent ones. This is because patients are self-medicating. They start taking antibiotics even before they take a urine culture test.”

She added that inadequate treatment due to self-medication/treatment without a culture, sensitivity test and incomplete course of antibiotics may often lead to the bacteria getting dormant in the body. “The infection flares up as soon as there is stagnant urine/concentrated urine. Symptoms return. Recurrent episodes of UTI need to be investigated thoroughly to prevent complications,” said Dr Ray.

While UTI cases have been commonly reported in women during summers, doctors are also seeing a rise of the infection among children, with kids brought to them with symptoms of burning sensation while urinating and frequent urge to urinate.

Dr Tejal Shetty, paediatrician, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, “The start of the summer also marks a rapid increase in UTI cases among the children due to dehydration. The urine becomes concentrated and allows bacterial infections to set it easily. As per our observations, almost 30%-40% of all paediatric patients during summers complain of UTIs. Parents need to ensure that children are drinking enough water and carrying their own water bottles to school.”

Dr Prakash Shetty, urologist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital-Powai, who has seen a spike of 15-20% in UTI cases, said, “We do get UTIs throughout the year but in the last one month, there has been an unusual rise in UTI cases among people who don’t have comorbidities like diabetes, anatomical abnormalities.”

Kidney stones are also an issue. Dr Kishore Sathe, specialist in emergency medicine, PD Hinduja Hospital-Mahim, said, “Not drinking enough water each day increases the risk of stone. In a humid climate, dehydration can occur in any age group if water intake is not optimal. This year, typically since March we are seeing three to four patients every day with kidney stones. There is a 25-30% rise in the number of patients with kidney stone problems as compared to last year.”