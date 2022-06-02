Ayurveda expert on rules to eat mangoes this summer

The season of sweet and fragrant mangoes is here and the market is flooded with different varieties of the much-popular summer fruit. There is something about mangoes that add cheer to an otherwise dull summer afternoon that restricts our outdoor activities. If you too are a mango lover, before enjoying the fruit, keep these Ayurvedic tips in mind to maximise health benefits. (Also read: 5 lip-smacking raw mango recipes to keep digestive issues at bay in summer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mangoes are not just wonderful in taste; they are a storehouse of innumerable nutrients that boost immunity in summer season and help protect us from many diseases from diabetes to heart ailments. It also naturally keeps your digestive health in top shape. There are myriad ways to add them to your diet and there is no dearth of mouth-watering mango recipes one can easily rustle up at home.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talked about the rules to eat mangoes in summer season.

Mango: It is a great source of fibre, beta carotene and potassium which are effective in lowering blood pressure. (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BEFORE EATING

How to soak mangoes the right way

- Source mangoes from a local fruit seller

- Carry them in sustainable bags

- Wash them properly

- Then take clean water in your bowl and soak your mangoes for 25-30 minutes

Benefits of soaking: Soaking mangoes helps remove the excess phytic acid in mangoes thus facilitating better absorption of nutrients.

HOW TO EAT

- Have it alone as breakfast, midmeal or an evening snack

- You can add it in milk, make aamras and enjoy

- Best to eat it as a whole fruit

CAN WE HAVE MILK AND MANGO TOGETHER AS PER AYURVEDA

Can mango be combined with milk? (Instagram/thermofreeze)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The answer is a big yes. Dr Bhavsar says Ayurveda suggests consuming milk and fruits separately but milk can be combined with purely sweet and ripe fruits like mangoes, avocados, dates, etc.

BENEFITS OF HAVING MANGO WITH MILK

"A ripe Mango mixed with milk calms vata and pitta, is tasty, nourishing, tonic, aphrodisiac and even improves complexion. It is sweet and cooling in nature," says the Ayurveda expert.

So just enjoy your mango shakes without any guilt and second thoughts.

CAN WE HAVE AAM RAS WITH MEALS?

Aamras (Barbeque Nation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Bhavsar says while Ayurveda doesn't recommend to have fruits with meals or after it, but in case of aam-ras, you can have it with meals if you have been having it for years. It would not make you feel bloated or give you skin issues.

WHO SHOULD AVOID MANGO WITH MILK?

The Ayurveda expert, however, warns that people who suffer from inflammatory conditions, auto immune disorders, skin issues, poor metabolism or digestive issues, it is best to avoid having milk and mango together.

Dr Bhavsar says one alternative can be using plant-based milk with mango and not consuming it with meals but having it separately.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON