When life gives you mango and strawberry, make popsicles with it. Recipe inside

Summer is awaited mostly for the plethora of fruits that it brings with itself. From mangoes to litchi to watermelons, summer is the time when we cannot get enough of all the fruits. Of all, mangoes always seem to take up the top spot on the favourite list of many. From smoothies to desserts to aam panna to a range of food dishes, mangoes are used. Mangoes itself are a super nutritious fruit, and when you bring the goodness o0f strawberries in it, it merges to form a healthy and a tasty dish.

Popsicles hold a special place in our heart. It reminds us of all the summer afternoons outside school when we would buy popsicles with our friends and walk hold while relishing on it. What if we tell you that you can make mango strawberry popsicles at home and sit back and bask in the nostalgia of all the afternoons left behind in childhood? Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a super easy recipe and we already cannot wait to try it at home.

Ingredients:

Mangoes – 2

Strawberries – 1 cup

Nut milk of choice – ¼ cup

Method:

Add the sliced mangoes and the ¼ cup of nut milk of choice in a blender and mix it together. Now separately blend the strawberries in the mixer grinder and add water according to the requirement. Take the popsicle mould and pour strawberry puree till halfway of the mould and fill the rest with the mango puree. Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze it. Take it out when frozen and relish.

Health benefits:

Mangoes are loaded with antioxidants which help in maintaining healthy hair and skin. It also helps in improving the heart health and the eye health. Mangoes help in aiding digestion as well. Strawberries, on the other hand, are loaded with vitamins, fiber, and high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, which help in lowering blood pressure, protecting the cardiovascular health and guarding against cancer.

