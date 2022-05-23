Tease the foodie in you with Poached Mango Lobster. Recipe inside

Summer is here. It is the season of lip-smacking fruits and vegetables. It is also the season of mangoes – the fruit loved by all. From being made into shakes to desserts to dishes in the main course, there is no dish where mangoes cannot be integrated. Mangoes are one of the main reasons why we look forward to summer coming.

However, did you ever think mangoes and lobsters can be made into a perfect match? We didn’t either. Imagine your two favourites coming together to create a perfect dish – this is not a dream anymore. Here’s a perfect recipe of Poached Mango Lobster from Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru which will make you drool:

ALSO READ: Mango Ginger Basil Granita for the super-hot summer days. Recipe inside

Ingredients:

Lobster tail - 1 no’s

Butter -10 gms

Lemon juice – 2 ml

Salt and pepper – to taste

For mango jello:

Fresh mango puree – 500 ml

Star anise – 2 pcs

Agar Agar – 2.5 gms

For Avocado mousse:

Avocado pulp -150 gms

Cream cheese -25 gms

Salt - to taste

Lemon juice – 2 ml

For black olive puree:

Black olive – 100 gms

Olive oil – 20 ml+

For Tarragon oil:

Tarragon leaves – 50 gms

Parsley – 50 gms

Olive oil – 100 ml

For mango salsa:

Mango – 100 gms (fine brunoises)

Finely chopped cilantro – few sprigs

Lemon juice – few drops

Salt and pepper – to taste

To garnish:

Micro greens

Edible flowers

Method:

Vacuum pack the lobster tail, with butter, salt, and lemon juice. Poach the lobster for 8 mins and chill it in ice water. Reduce the mango puree with star anise and add agar agar and set it in a 3-centimeter disc. Add avocado pulp in a jar, add cream cheese, salt, and lemon juice blend to a very fine consistency until stiff. Strain the olives, add it to a jar, and blend it while adding olive oil until you receive a fine consistency. Blanch the tarragon and parsley, shock it in ice water and place it in jar and blend it while adding olive oil. Cut the mango into brunoises, add chopped coriander, lemon juice, salt and pepper. For plating, place the mango disc in the platter, place the sliced lobster on top of mango jello, a quenelle of avocado mouse in center and drops of black olive puree. Top up the lobster with mango salsa and some micro greens, edible flowers, and drizzle tarragon oil on top.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON