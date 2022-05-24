Relish Alphonso Mango Cremeux for an exotic summer dessert. Recipe inside
- Here's a super fun recipe of Alphonso Mango Cremeux for you to experiment with mangoes as a dessert dish that will win hearts. Take a look.
Mangoes and summers go hand in hand. The smell of fresh mangoes in the air makes us happy like nothing else. Mangoes are the reason that summers are awaited, despite the scorching heat it brings with itself. Mangoes, besides being a super nutritious fruit, is also one of those fruits which are extremely versatile to be used in any dish – be it a breakfast dish or a dinner one or a dessert one. Mango desserts are a favourite among many. While some choose to stick to the traditional mango desserts, some also experiments and brings out better of the fruit.
Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru shared a super easy and fun recipe of Alphonso Mango Cremeux which will not only satiate your tastebuds, but also make you drool on the style and the plating of the dish. Take a look at the recipe here:
Mango Cremeux:
Ellen and Vire cream – 250ml
Gelatin sheet -8gm
Butter -25gm
Cream cheese – 90gm
Callebaut white chocolate-140gm
Fresh alphonso mango pure-90gm
Chocolate soil:
Caster sugar – 110gm
Callebaut dark chocolate- 55gm
Water- 28ml
Mango ganache (for glazing):
Mango pure – 100ml
Callebaut white chocolate -500gm
Ellen Vere cream -100ml
Gelatin sheet -3no
Water -25ml
For garnish:
Fresh asst. berries
Micro greens
Edible flowers
Method:
Cream the butter and cheese together and keep it aside. Meanwhile take a saucepan add Mango pure and Ellen and Vire cream together, cook it until it reaches boiling point. Remove it from the stove, add water-soaked gelatin sheet in it and stain the mixture. Keep it aside until it reaches room temperature. Fold the butter and cheese mixture into it and mold it. Keep it deep freeze for 3 hours. Glaze it with mango ganache. For chocolate soil, cook sugar and water till soft boil stage and add melted chocolate and stir. For mango ganache, boil the cream and pure together. Remove the mixture from stove add chopped chocolate mix it well and add soaked gelatin sheet in it and stain it.
