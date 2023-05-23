Ayurveda expert on top eating mistakes that can lead to diabetes

We all know that diabetes can be prevented by making mindful choices and following a healthy lifestyle, but we may be making some eating mistakes inadvertently that could be increasing our chance of diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body converts food into energy. It occurs when pancreas is not able to make insulin or when the body is not able to properly use the insulin it produces. Making simple changes in lifestyle can make a great difference when it comes to diabetes. Munching unnecessarily, eating without hunger, over-eating, heavy dinners can all lead to diabetes over a period of time. (Also read: Have diabetes? Start your day with these amazing drinks to control blood sugar levels)

Making simple changes in lifestyle can make a great difference when it comes to diabetes. (Freepik)

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya in her recent Instagram post talks about eating mistakes that could increase chances of diabetes.

Eating curd daily

While curd is regarded as a healthy probiotic food and people try to add it to their daily diet, Ayurveda doesn't recommend consumption of curd every day. Dr Savaliya says eating curd daily can lead to weight gain, inflammation, and poor metabolism.

Heavy dinner

Many of us are guilty of eating late at night, hardly giving our digestive system time to do its work. Dr Savaliya says heavy dinners can put more load on the liver and slow down metabolism which could eventually lead to nutrition deficiency and other health troubles.

Over-eating

There are times when we force ourselves to finish whatever is in the plate even if we do not have appetite for it or are full. Eating more than appetite or capacity leads to obesity, cholesterol and digestive issues, says the Ayurveda expert.

Eating without appetite

If you are in the habit of eating without paying attention to your body signals then you are in for a trouble. Stress eating every few hours could do long term damage. Dr Savaliya says eating without appetite (when your stomach is already full) or eating every hour or two reduces insulin sensitivity and lead to diabetes.

"Avoid these habits to keep pre-diabetes and diabetes as far from you as possible (especially for people with diabetes in hereditary) as these habits can reduce insulin sensitivity, disturbs metabolism and nutrition absorption and increases inflammation in the gut," says Dr Savaliya.

"All of this can lead to digestive issues, unnecessary food cravings, loss of muscle mass, fatigue, sleep issues, etc. In short, it leads to Kapha accumulation in body which can block your channels eventually make you diabetic or pre-diabetic and may cause high blood pressure and cholesterol issues," adds Dr Savaliya.

