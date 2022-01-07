Ayurveda tips: Feeling bloated? Home remedies to your rescue

Abdominal bloating can be painful and uncomfortable. Not only your stomach appears bigger and your clothes don't fit right, but you may also feel full despite eating very little.

Sometimes, your poor eating habits are to blamed for this health condition. Not chewing your food well, eating certain foods that are difficult to digest for you, eating when you are stressed or taking in more calories than required could lead to bloating.

Ayurveda recommends eating light, warm and freshly cooked food to tackle this problem. The ancient medicine practice also advises you not to eat when you are stressed. Mindful eating works best to prevent bloating wherein you are focussing on every morsel.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar says eating fast, eating even when you aren't hungry, eating after 9pm in the night can contribute to bloating. Stress eating could also have disastrous results for your digestive system while having leftover or stale food on a regular basis could upset your digestive system.

"So, make sure you eat warm, freshly cooked (if possible), light and easy to digest food mindfully (not in haste, not while you're stressed, not too fast)," says Dr Bhavsar.

She says that one should take out a set time to eat and involve all the senses in eating and not just tongue.

The expert also recommends the following remedies to prevent or treat bloating:

* Chew roasted fennel seeds post meals

* Drink mint water throughout the day

* Have cardamom water one hour post meals

* Enjoy CCF (cumin, coriander, fennel) tea thrice a day before or after meals

* Swallow half a tsp of ajwain (carom seeds), rock salt and a pinch of hing with warm water 45 minutes post meals

* Avoid drinking excessive water during or post meals

* Avoid late night dinner and heavy meals

In case of chronic bloating due to poor gut health issues like IBS, indigestion, constipation, gastric trouble, hormonal imbalance, obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, etc; one should consult an expert and make necessary lifestyle modifications in terms of eating, sleeping, exercise and stress management.

