Baby sleeping tips for parents to avoid and prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

A good night’s sleep is vital for the baby’s overall health as it will help to boost the physical as well as mental well-being of the baby but a majority of babies fail to get that much-needed sleep at night and become cranky and tired hence, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) tends to happen in the majority of babies and is worrisome as it can occur anytime. It is imperative to follow safe sleep practices and save the baby’s life as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is commonly seen in babies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parents should be aware and make sure that the baby is sleeping safely and there is no disturbance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul Palwe, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Lullanagar, revealed, “The risk factors of this syndrome are sleeping on soft surfaces, sleeping on the stomach or sides, being premature and having a low birth weight, being exposed to cigarette smoking at home and covering the head of the baby with a blanket.”

He suggested some tips for parents to keep in mind and make sure that the baby is able to get sound sleep and stays healthy:

· The baby should be placed on his/her back while sleeping. Make sure that the baby doesn’t sleep on the side or tummy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· If you are using a crib to make your baby sleep then see to it that it is safe. Make sure that the baby is able to fit in and sleep properly. Refrain from using soft bedding, comforters, pillows, loose sheets, blankets, and toys in the cribs as these things can cause suffocation.

· Remember that adult bedding is soft and can raise the baby’s chance of sudden death. It is better to speak to the doctor and use an appropriate mattress for the baby.

· Do not allow anyone to smoke around your baby. SIeep-related infant deaths are witnessed in babies who are exposed to smoke when compared to those babies who have a smoke-free environment.

· Do not overdress the baby as that can lead to overheating. Keep the temperature of the room minimal and dress the baby appropriately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· Avoid fluffy blankets or comforters. Don’t allow the baby to sleep on a waterbed, sofa, sheepskin, pillow, or other soft material.

· Skin-to-skin contact will regulate the body temperature, stabilize the baby’s heart rate and breathing patterns, and support successful breastfeeding which is tied to a reduced risk of SIDS.

· Necklaces should be removed while sleeping. These items lead to suffocation and strangulation in infants during sleep.