Back or neck pain getting worse? Spine surgeon shares 6 everyday habits to avoid

Back pain is quite common these days. It can be a consequence of modern life, with much of the day spent hooked to a device, whether craning your neck over a phone, slouching in a chair in front of a laptop, or lying on the sofa in an awkward position while watching television. As a result, the spine may remain in unnatural positions for hours, increasing the risk of pain and injury. So, which daily habits could be harming your spine?ALSO READ: What happens when you lose muscle after 50? Surgeon warns it may harm your spine

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Dr Aaditya Kashikar, consultant spine surgeon at We Are Spine, told HT Lifestyle that a sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading contributors to spinal problems. He said, “Our lifestyles have become far less active than they used to be. The body’s muscles and joints need regular movement to stay strong, and a sedentary routine is one of the biggest contributors to spine problems today.”

Everyday habits you need to be careful of

Here are some of the habits you need to be wary of, as per the expert:

1. Over-reliance on vehicles

Easy access to cars, bikes, and cabs means people simply walk much less than before.

Walking is one of the simplest ways to keep the spine and its supporting muscles healthy, and cutting it out has a real cost.

2. Desk jobs, whether at office or home

Long hours at a desk, whether in office or working from home, keep the spine in one fixed position for extended periods.

That sustained load is very different from the movement the spine is built for.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Lack of exercise Without regular exercise, the muscles that support the spine lose strength and endurance.

Weaker muscles mean the spine takes on more of the load directly, and that makes a person far more prone to injury. 4. Poor nutrition Deficiencies in Vitamin D3 or B12, high uric acid levels, and frequent junk food intake all affect bone and joint health over time.

Nutrition is something people rarely connect to their spine, but it plays a direct role. 5. Lack of sleep Sleep is when the body repairs itself.

Cutting sleep short means the spine and muscles get less time to heal from the day’s wear, and that adds up over weeks and months. 6. Poor neck posture from mobile phone use Continuous mobile phone use keeps the head and neck bent forward for long stretches.

That flexed position accelerates degeneration of the cervical spine, and it is seen in younger patients. What are the warning signs? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Lack of exercise Without regular exercise, the muscles that support the spine lose strength and endurance.

Weaker muscles mean the spine takes on more of the load directly, and that makes a person far more prone to injury. 4. Poor nutrition Deficiencies in Vitamin D3 or B12, high uric acid levels, and frequent junk food intake all affect bone and joint health over time.

Nutrition is something people rarely connect to their spine, but it plays a direct role. 5. Lack of sleep Sleep is when the body repairs itself.

Cutting sleep short means the spine and muscles get less time to heal from the day’s wear, and that adds up over weeks and months. 6. Poor neck posture from mobile phone use Continuous mobile phone use keeps the head and neck bent forward for long stretches.

That flexed position accelerates degeneration of the cervical spine, and it is seen in younger patients. What are the warning signs? {{/usCountry}}

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Do not ignore these signs, according to the expert:

Back or neck pain that is becoming more frequent

Pain that feels different from what you usually experience

Pain that previously subsided quickly but now takes longer to ease

Needing painkillers more frequently to manage muscle spasms

Pain triggered by activities that did not cause discomfort before

According to Dr Kashikar, any of these symptoms could be the spine signalling that something has changed.

When should you see a doctor?

Do not wait for the pain to subside. The doctor advised, “The warning signs above are really the same signs that tell you it’s time to see a doctor, not just wait it out. There’s one more category people should be alert to: back or neck pain accompanied by fever, unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite. That combination can point to an infection or, in some rare but serious cases, a tumour, and it needs prompt medical evaluation rather than home management."

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This means it is best not to dismiss back or neck pain solely because of poor posture or physical strain. If pain is constant or changing in nature, accompanied by fever, unexplained weight loss, or loss of appetite, it is best to go to a doctor. About the expert: Dr. Aaditya Kashikar is a Consultant Spine Surgeon with We Are Spine, Mumbai, with over 15 years of experience treating back pain, sciatica, neck pain, and complex spinal conditions. He is trained in minimally invasive spine surgery, including an international fellowship at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, USA, and is a member of the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI), the North American Spine Society (NASS) and AO Spine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.