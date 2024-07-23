Monsoon can be harsh on your skin, causing acne or annoying and embarrassing blackheads but if you wish to amplify your beauty this monsoon then swear by HydraFacial. To help you know more, we got an expert on board to highlight the benefits of HydraFacial during monsoon and the pre and post-procedure tips to follow without fail. Beat monsoon skin issues with HydraFacial: Benefits and aftercare tips (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, explained, “HydraFacial, which is also known as hydra dermabrasion, is a non-invasive procedure employed in addressing certain skin conditions like rosacea, acne, and blackheads that are commonly seen during monsoon. HydraFacial is a medicated hydration facial that primarily hydrates your skin with the help of serums, peels and other dermatologist-suggested ingredients that are good for your skin.”

She elaborated, “It is especially recommended for the treatment of breakouts on oily skin. However, it can also be done for individuals with dry skin or sensitive skin for hydration, smoothness, and glow. The procedure involves the use of a highly specialised device, and the objective of treatment trickles down from the deep cleansing to the exfoliation and hydration of the skin.”

The benefits:

Dr Rinky Kapoor shared, “With HydraFacial therapy, the dermatologist can get rid of the debris that had clogged the skin pores of a patient, and eventually give rise to smooth, well-toned skin. This treatment is quite safe for all skin types and is highly effective with several notable positive outcomes already recorded. It involves a multi-step process that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant protection to address dullness and dehydration by improving skin health. The treatment can be personalized to one’s skin types and conditions, allowing the usage of serums designed to combat issues such as acne, ageing, or pigmentation and give you radiant skin this monsoon.”

How to prepare for it?

Dr Rinky Kapoor revealed, “During your first appointment, the dermatologist will run some checks on your skin and also go through your medical history. The dermatologist will specifically instruct you to stop using certain drugs – like tretinoin, benzoyl peroxide, etc. two days before your HydraFacial. Again, you should note that anyone wishing to have HydraFacial must have discontinued the use of isotretinoin medications before the therapy.”

She cautioned, “Some other cosmetic therapies like Botox and chemical peels should be avoided a couple of days before HydraFacial. On the set date of (HydraFacial) treatment, the patient is not expected to shave his/her face. All these recommendations are geared towards ensuring that your HydraFacial procedure is smooth sailing, leaving you with an outcome you will be very pleased with. Upon application, the serums; and medicated solutions go deep into the skin, penetrating the pores to slacken the debris for easy removal. Thereafter, the debris is extracted from the pores and the dermatologist applies a serum along with collagen to promote the elasticity and hydration of the skin. The serum ultimately takes care of the aberration caused by wrinkles, uneven skin tones, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines.”

Vital tips to follow after HydraFacial:

Dr Rinky Kapoor suggested, “You will have to use an exfoliating cleanser recommended by the dermatologist to wash your face the next morning after having HydraFacial. However, to sustain the result, you must apply hyaluronic acid boosting serum every morning and night for the next 30 days after treatment. You should also avoid exposing your face to direct sunlight for a long period. The use of sunscreen is also usually encouraged after having HydraFacial. Make sure you follow the instructions the specialist will give you and notice the difference. You will surely be happy with the results as you will be able to enjoy the monsoon by taking care of your skin.”

So, what are you waiting for? Get this non-invasive procedure done if you wish to have smooth, well-toned skin.