Beat the heat: 10 Indian foods to stay hydrated this summer, as suggested by a gut health nutritionist

Indian summers are harsh, and with the heatwave in 2026, it is important to keep yoruself hydrate so that you don't suffer the side effects. While drinking electrolytes and hydrating with water are important, certain regular Indian foods in our kitchen are a blessing in the heat.

Summer diets should include hydrating foods. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Paridhi Garg, registered associate nutritionist specialising in gut health nutrition and founder of The Gut Perspective, to highlight 10 Indian foods one can consume to beat the heat. Also Read | Is extreme heat messing with your hormones? Endocrinologist shares how, reveals 6 signs you shouldn’t ignore

According to the nutritionist, our bodies are working overtime, busy regulating temperature, sweating, and trying to keep things balanced inside during summer. Moreover, she pointed out that at 42°C, drinking more water isn't always enough.

People drape cloth over themselves to shield from the heat. (AFP)

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{{^usCountry}} “Hydration goes beyond that – it’s about how well your body absorbs and retains those fluids. So what you eat matters just as much. The good news is that Indian kitchens already offer simple, effective solutions to help you cope with the heat,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hydration goes beyond that – it’s about how well your body absorbs and retains those fluids. So what you eat matters just as much. The good news is that Indian kitchens already offer simple, effective solutions to help you cope with the heat,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here are 10 foods from the Indian kitchen that Paridhi noted have been outsmarting the summer long before electrolyte sachets existed, and the science that proves it: 1. Coconut water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are 10 foods from the Indian kitchen that Paridhi noted have been outsmarting the summer long before electrolyte sachets existed, and the science that proves it: 1. Coconut water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is an obvious one, but it’s worth understanding why it works so well. According to Paridhi, when you sweat, you don’t just lose water; you lose electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium that your body needs to function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is an obvious one, but it’s worth understanding why it works so well. According to Paridhi, when you sweat, you don’t just lose water; you lose electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium that your body needs to function. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Unlike plain water, coconut water doesn’t just top up your fluid intake; it replaces these electrolytes (containing around 600mg of potassium per cup, sodium, and magnesium), making it one of the most effective natural hydration drinks available in nature,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Unlike plain water, coconut water doesn’t just top up your fluid intake; it replaces these electrolytes (containing around 600mg of potassium per cup, sodium, and magnesium), making it one of the most effective natural hydration drinks available in nature,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike plain water, coconut water doesn’t just top up your fluid intake; it replaces the electrolytes. (Pexels)

2. Cucumber (kheera)

This vegetable is basically 96 percent water by weight - no coincidence that raita and cucumber are staples in Indian summers. Beyond its water content, the nutritionist noted that a cucumber contains potassium, magnesium, fibre, and antioxidants that support fluid balance and help digestion. Food-based hydration is absorbed more gradually than water, so it keeps you hydrated longer.

3. Buttermilk (lassi/chaas)

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“Whether you call it lassi or chaas depends on how thick you like it, but the base is the same: curd and water, and so are the benefits. A well-made salted chaas, spiced with cumin and a pinch of ginger, can be one of the most complete summer drinks in an Indian kitchen. It hydrates, replaces salts lost through sweating, and contains live cultures that are very gentle on your stomach compared with chilled, sugary, carbonated drinks,” the nutritionist stressed.

4. Watermelon (tarbuj)

92 percent water and naturally sweet – watermelon is literally nature’s hydration with colours. “Watermelon is rich in lycopene, which helps reduce the oxidative stress your body experiences in high heat. It also contains an amino acid called citrulline, which supports healthy blood circulation – a mechanism that is essential for moving the heat from your body’s core to your skin for cooling down the body,” she stressed.

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Sabja seeds, also known as sweet basil seeds or tukmaria seeds, are a nutrient-dense superfood. (Shutterstock)

5. Basil seeds (sabja)

“Soak a spoonful of sabja in water for 15 minutes, and they swell into tiny gel-like spheres. This gel formation is basically a ‘soluble fibre’ which holds water in your system for longer, creating a slow, sustained release of hydration rather than a quick flush,” Paridhi shared.

6. Bottle Guard (lauki)

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Lauki doesn’t have many fans since it’s considered bland and pale, but in the summer, its blandness can be its strength, according to the nutritionist. She mentions that it’s one of the lightest and most water-dense vegetables you can cook. Additionally, it’s exceptionally easy to digest, especially when your body is working twice as hard just to stay cool and move things in your digestive tract. Not to mention, it’s a great source of vitamin C and potassium.

7. Ridge Guard (torai)

Another forgotten vegetable that deserves credit in the summer, like lauki, torai is super mild, easy to digest, and 90 percent water. “If you're eating cooked meals through the summer (which most of us are), torai is one of the smartest choices you can make since it holds up better as a dry vegetable. It’s also rich in magnesium, which can help prevent muscle cramps (a very common symptom of dehydration),” she said.

8. Lemon mint water (nimbu pudina paani)

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The simplest drink with the most readily available ingredients, and still one of the best for summer, is lemon mint water. “A glass of this with a pinch of salt and sugar is as close to a homemade ORS as you can get. Lemon provides vitamin C & potassium, salt restores sodium, sugar provides quick energy, and mint introduces menthol, which activates cold-sending receptors in the body to create a real, physiological cooling system,” she mentioned.

Aam Panna is rich in vitamin C and contains natural electrolytes. (Freepik)

9. Raw mango (kairi/aam panna)

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Next, the nutritionist suggested having raw mango in any form as it is one of India’s oldest and most effective heat remedies. She added, “It’s rich in vitamin C and contains natural electrolytes that help replenish the losses when we sweat. When made with black salt and jaggery, aam panna becomes a super rehydration drink, one that restores sodium, provides energy conservation, and cools the body from the inside. Traditionally, this drink has been consumed to prevent heatstroke.”

10. Pomegranate (anar)

Despite being a winter fruit, Paridhi noted that pomegranate is now available in India year-round. It may not provide direct hydration like the other foods on the list, but it earns its place by helping your body recover from inflammation and cellular damage that prolonged heat exposure can cause. “Pomegranate is high in antioxidants that directly help reduce inflammation in the body,” she adds.

Paridhi noted that the pattern across all ten items is simple: they work with your body's own cooling and hydration systems, not against them.

Lastly, she warned that the heat doesn't just affect how much you sweat; it also affects your gut. Extreme temperatures slow digestion, disrupt the balance of bacteria in your gut microbiome, and can increase intestinal permeability (also called leaky gut), making your digestive system more vulnerable to inflammation.

“This is why so many people experience bloating, sluggish digestion, or an unsettled stomach during peak summer. The good news is that most of the foods on this list do double duty. Curd-based drinks like lassi and chaas deliver live cultures that help maintain a healthy microbiome. Sabja seeds and cucumber provide fibre that helps support the gut lining,” she advised.

“Raw mango and pomegranate bring anti-inflammatory compounds that help calm the gut under stress. Eating seasonally and intuitively (the way Indian food has always been designed) turns out to be one of the best things you can do for your gut health when temperatures rise,” she added

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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