Before you buy sanitary pads for heavy flow, here's what to know about fit, material, and leak protection

Choosing sanitary pads during heavy menstrual flow can be tricky, especially when leaks, discomfort, and frequent changes become a concern. While most people look at length and absorbency when picking a pack, factors such as fit, material, wing design, and skin sensitivity can also influence comfort and protection. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ketan Munoth, co-founder at Plush, shared a quick guide on how to make the right choice.

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A woman doesn't experience her period in product specifications; she experiences it through everyday situations. Heavy flow isn't a uniform experience. For some, the biggest concern is side leakage; for others, it's staining while sleeping, frequent changes, discomfort, or constantly checking whether their pad has shifted. Yet, choices are often reduced to labels like ‘heavy flow’ or ‘extra absorbent’, which don't necessarily tell you how a product performs in real life.

1. Coverage

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{{^usCountry}} Munoth highlighted that absorbency won't mean much without adequate coverage. Length, width, and shape matter, particularly during sleep. A longer pad with a wider back can offer additional coverage, depending on an individual's flow and sleeping position. 2. Fluid management {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Munoth highlighted that absorbency won't mean much without adequate coverage. Length, width, and shape matter, particularly during sleep. A longer pad with a wider back can offer additional coverage, depending on an individual's flow and sleeping position. 2. Fluid management {{/usCountry}}

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“It's not just about how much liquid the core can hold, but also how quickly it absorbs and distributes it,” said Munoth. Features such as leak-lock sidewalls and smart channel technology are designed to contain fluid and reduce the chances of side leakage.

3. Skin comfort

According to Munoth, the topsheet material, softness, and overall construction matter, especially when pads are worn for longer periods. Women should look at what comes in contact with their skin and choose products that are transparent about their materials.

4. Fragrance and unnecessary additives

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Fragrance is often marketed as an odour-control benefit, but it doesn't improve a pad's absorbency or leak protection. Similarly, added colours and dyes may make a product look more appealing, but don't necessarily serve a functional purpose. “These additions can also be potential sources of irritation, particularly for women with sensitive skin. Period care should prioritise what genuinely improves performance, not additions that simply make a product look or smell better,” said Munoth.

Period care should prioritise what genuinely improves performance, not additions that simply make a product look or smell better.

5. Fit and stability

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A pad that shifts while you move can compromise comfort and protection. Wings, shape, and how securely it stays in place are details worth paying attention to.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.