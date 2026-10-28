Neurologist explains why migraines worsen around your period and what can help
Period-related migraines can recur at the same stage of your menstrual cycle, know how to manage them and what causes them.
Bloating, mood swings, cramps, tender breasts, nausea, acne, and sensitive skin can make the days around your period uncomfortable. A throbbing headache can add to the stress.
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Headaches occur every now and then, whether you are stressed or have spent too long looking at a screen. But for some, headaches worsen around their periods. Ever wonder why this happens, how hormonal changes factor in, and what you can do to manage migraines?
Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, weighed in to shed light on this type of headache and the cause behind. He addressed the type of headaches recurring around the same time each month, close to your period. It may be associated with hormonal changes. He said, “A drop in estrogen just before menstruation can trigger or intensify migraine in some women.”
Why can migraines worsen around your periods?
The neurologist referred to these as menstrual migraines, which occur in a consistent, regular pattern around one's period. Hormonal fluctuations, especially changes in oestrogen levels, can worsen migraines in those who are already sensitive to them.
How do these show up? Dr Makhija believed the signs to be similar to a regular migraine attack. “These migraines may resemble other migraine attacks, causing moderate to severe, often throbbing head pain, nausea, and increased sensitivity to light or sound. For some women, however, attacks associated with menstruation can be longer or more difficult to manage.”
But it is also crucial to recognise that not every headache during a period is a migraine. You may experience a headache due to lack of sleep, menstrual cramps, skipped meals or stress.
So, while falling oestrogen levels may play a role, make sure you sleep well, stay hydrated, and keep yourself comfortable to help reduce your likelihood of headaches.
How to deal with these migraines?
The advice from the neurologist entails monitoring when these headaches occur and how the symptoms develop. He said, "Keeping track of symptoms can therefore be useful. Keeping notes about when the menstrual cycle started for the day the headache began, its duration, severity, type of pain, and other symptoms, if any, can provide a clue about a regular recurrence, i.e., if it is a pattern that repeats each time.”
So, if you recognise the pattern and note the symptoms, you will be better able to formulate a treatment plan. If headaches are frequent, severe or disruptive, consider checking with a doctor immediately, instead of resorting to home-made remedies.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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