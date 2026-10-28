Neurologist explains why migraines worsen around your period and what can help

Bloating, mood swings, cramps, tender breasts, nausea, acne, and sensitive skin can make the days around your period uncomfortable. A throbbing headache can add to the stress.

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Headaches occur every now and then, whether you are stressed or have spent too long looking at a screen. But for some, headaches worsen around their periods. Ever wonder why this happens, how hormonal changes factor in, and what you can do to manage migraines?

Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, weighed in to shed light on this type of headache and the cause behind. He addressed the type of headaches recurring around the same time each month, close to your period. It may be associated with hormonal changes. He said, “A drop in estrogen just before menstruation can trigger or intensify migraine in some women.”

Why can migraines worsen around your periods? The neurologist referred to these as menstrual migraines, which occur in a consistent, regular pattern around one's period. Hormonal fluctuations, especially changes in oestrogen levels, can worsen migraines in those who are already sensitive to them.

How do these show up? Dr Makhija believed the signs to be similar to a regular migraine attack. “These migraines may resemble other migraine attacks, causing moderate to severe, often throbbing head pain, nausea, and increased sensitivity to light or sound. For some women, however, attacks associated with menstruation can be longer or more difficult to manage.”

But it is also crucial to recognise that not every headache during a period is a migraine. You may experience a headache due to lack of sleep, menstrual cramps, skipped meals or stress.

So, while falling oestrogen levels may play a role, make sure you sleep well, stay hydrated, and keep yourself comfortable to help reduce your likelihood of headaches.