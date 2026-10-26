Being perfectionist like Monica Geller from Friends does not mean you have OCD: Psychologist explains difference

If you have watched Friends, you will remember that Monica Geller was the ‘perfectionist’ of the group. From dusting and vacuuming to labelling and colour-coding, Monica liked everything organised.

Perhaps you have been called the ‘Monica’ of your group because you cannot stand a messy room (your or anyone else's). But do Monica's habits suggest OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), and should you assume you have it too simply because you relate to her?

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This is a fun pop culture reference, but in real life, how do you distinguish a preference for cleanliness and order from OCD? Some fans describe Monica as having OCD, and people also casually use the term to call someone a ‘clean freak.’ But the term OCD should not be used so loosely.ALSO READ: Psychologist shares 6 gentle ways to tell your parents you want to go to therapy: Here's what to avoid and what to say

Many 'perfectionists' relate to Monica Geller from Friends.

To offer a more nuanced perspective, Dr Uma Maheswari Ganesh, lead clinical psychologist, specialised OCD programme at Amaha, helped distinguish perfectionistic traits from signs that may require professional help in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

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{{^usCountry}} "In my nine years of experience as a clinical psychologist specialising in treating OCD, I find perfectionism and OCD tend to be two phenomena that are intertwined with one another. The difference comes down to a very fine line, because both involve being ‘very particular about things,’ as individuals describe it," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In my nine years of experience as a clinical psychologist specialising in treating OCD, I find perfectionism and OCD tend to be two phenomena that are intertwined with one another. The difference comes down to a very fine line, because both involve being ‘very particular about things,’ as individuals describe it," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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This shows that behaviour alone does not tell the complete story. An everyday preference and a symptom of a clinical condition may look similar on the surface. Understanding the distinction is important; otherwise, you may risk mistaking personal habits for a disorder.

How is being a perfectionist different from suffering from OCD?

So, let's examine the difference between perfectionism and OCD. The psychologist explained that perfectionism is associated with personality traits, essentially aspects of who you are. But OCD is a clinical disorder. To distinguish between them, you need to look at why someone behaves a certain way.

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Further differentiating between perfectionism and OCD is, she said, “A perfectionist may simply have very rigid and high standards regarding how things are kept, whereas for an individual suffering from OCD, their behaviour is driven by fear or intrusive thoughts that if things are not kept a certain way, it might have harmful consequences.”

How can you tell perfectionism and OCD apart?

Dr Ganesh outlined three differences in how these exist:

Main difference Perfectionism OCD What drives the behaviour Actions are deliberate and voluntarily done Distressing, intrusive, compulsive thoughts or a strong feeling that something must be done a certain way How the person feels afterwards Satisfaction after the task is completed Relief is only temporary before discomforting thoughts return How it affects everyday life May take longer to complete the task, but people move on Repeated actions can get in the way of work, relationships or leaving home

When can your need for control be linked to OCD?

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At the heart of it, how do you distinguish a preference for keeping things clean from obsessive organisation?

The psychologist illuminated the warning sign, which is when the urge to keep things in order becomes a ‘must', instead of something you simply prefer. You can be a neat person; that is your preference, who you are. You keep your room organised and clean.

But when it becomes a compulsion, and when things are not in order, you give up everything, and tidying becomes your sole focus. The urge becomes immediate, instead of something you can come back to later.

Do not confuse perfectionistic traits with OCD.

When should a person seek help?

Here's the set of advice from Dr Ganesh on how to go forward if you think the behaviour of organisation is becoming obsessive:

Check for disruption: Seek help if behaviour causes distress, takes up a lot of time, and feels difficult to stop or interferes with daily life. Watch for repeated rituals: Check for compulsive habits like repeatedly organising your desk, to the point of being unable to begin work Avoid self-diagnosis: One or two similar habits do not mean OCD. Look for patterns. Do not wait for symptoms to become severe. Consult a qualified mental health professional.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.