Benefits of intermittent fasting during Ramadan 2025: Everything you need to know for complete physical transformation

Ramadan 2025: By combining the spiritual benefits of Ramadan with the physical and mental benefits of intermittent fasting, you can experience a transformative and rewarding experience. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Addu Kiranmayi, senior clinical nutritionist at Rainbow Children's Hospital said, "Numerous studies have been carried out to determine the health benefits of fasting during Ramadan. Not just a holy month, many Muslims each year decide to use it as an opportunity to start a new diet regime." Ramadan 2025: Your iftar meal should contain complex carbohydrates, which provide enough energy, along with fibre and minerals. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Physical benefits of intermittent fasting in Ramadan

Intermittent fasting provides a range of health benefits when practised correctly. It helps regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to Suhani Seth Agarwal, head of department, dietetics, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida.

She said, “During fasting periods, the body shifts to using stored fat for energy, promoting weight loss and reducing visceral fat. This metabolic shift also triggers autophagy, a process that removes damaged cells and promotes cellular repair, which may contribute to longevity and a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Jasmine Modi, acupuncturist and founder of Acushashtra Pvt Ltd, said that Ramadan is the ideal time for intermittent fasting, as it allows the body to reset, repair, rejuvenate, and function at its best. “With extended fasting hours, the body improves insulin sensitivity, the liver gets a chance to detox, and cellular rejuvenation is activated,” she said.

Can lead to increased weight loss

Dr Addu Kiranmayi added, “Medical research conducted shows that Ramadan fasting can lead to changes in body composition and have beneficial effects such as increased weight loss, reductions in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. These improvements can contribute to increased cardiovascular health.”

According to Dr Addu Kiranmayi, some studies have even shown a link between fasting during Ramadan – for a consistent period each day and for a consecutive number of days – and insulin sensitivity and control of blood glucose levels, particularly for people living with type 2 diabetes.

If you plan your meals in advance and are mindful of the portion sizes, you can definitely benefit from Ramadan’s intermittent fasting regime and gain maximum nutritional benefits. (Freepik)

Impact on heart, gut and brain

According to Suhani Seth Agarwal, fasting also improves cardiovascular health. It lowers cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and inflammation markers, reducing the risk of heart disease. Additionally, fasting supports gut health by allowing the digestive system to rest, improving microbiome balance, and enhancing nutrient absorption. Many individuals experience reduced bloating and better digestion as a result, she added.

On a hormonal level, fasting increases human growth hormone (HGH) levels, which aids in muscle maintenance and fat metabolism, Suhani Seth Agarwal said. She added, “It also enhances brain function by increasing brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein linked to cognitive health, memory, and reduced risk of depression. Improved mental clarity and focus are often reported due to stable energy levels and reduced oxidative stress.”

What you need to be mindful of

However, Jasmine Modi added that the true benefits of fasting are only realised when one is mindful of post-fast nutrition. She said, “Breaking the fast with wholesome, nutrient-rich foods rather than greasy, fried, or processed options ensures sustained energy, improved digestion, and overall well-being. When done right, fasting during Ramadan becomes a holistic practice for both spiritual and physical transformation.”

According to Dr Addu Kiranmayi, the impacts of Ramadan are generally quite well discussed; however, two crucial points that people often overlook are the importance of sleep quality and hydration.

He said, “Ensuring that disrupted sleep patterns are compensated for and sufficient sleep quality and duration is being ensured is critical to avoid any other health issues. Sleep deprivation, defined as consistently not getting enough sleep, is medically proven to impair cognitive function and alertness and cause mood swings. More importantly, it can also weaken the immune system and disrupt the body's hormones, thereby increasing the risk of impaired physical health and risk of chronic diseases.”

Fill half your plate with colourful vegetables. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre and provide nutrients with very few calories. (Shutterstock)

Tips for a healthy Ramadan fast

If you plan your meals in advance and are mindful of the portion sizes, you can definitely benefit from Ramadan’s intermittent fasting regime and gain maximum nutritional benefits, according to Dr Addu Kiranmayi.

Here's what he suggests:

⦿ Eating a high-calorie, sugary and oily meal can lead to indigestion and gastric issues. Try and avoid sweets, mithais, sugary drinks and bakery products.

⦿ Your iftar meal should contain complex carbohydrates, which provide enough energy, along with fibre and minerals.

⦿ Fill half your plate with colourful vegetables. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre and provide nutrients with very few calories.

⦿ Eat a good amount of proteins like dals, whole legumes, lean meat, fish, milk products and eggs.

⦿ ⁠Prefer a fruit, handful of nuts, or salads as snacks. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre. Fibre not only keeps our bowels healthy but also regulates blood glucose levels.

⦿ A few healthy food options: broccoli-egg fritters, hummus dip with olive oil and homemade pita bread, black beans and avocado on toast, lentil soup, low-fat yoghurts, fruit smoothies, grilled kebabs, baked snacks in place of fried snacks like samosas and cutlets, dates-oats kheer, cut fruits, sauteed vegetables, millets khichdi, curd rice, sprouts salad.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.