Ramadan 2025: Rules you should know for a disciplined month of spiritual fasting

Ramadan 2025: Ramadan is regarded as one of the holiest months of the year for Muslims. According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month. During this time, Muslims observe fasting and abstaining from food and water during the daytime. The fast is broken at sundown. Generally, all Muslims who have reached puberty are required to fast. However, exceptions are made for sick people, elderlies or pregnant women. Ramadan is set to begin on February 28. The holy month's celebration depends on the moon sighting. Ramadan 2025: Ramadan is the ninth month which includes daytime fasting. (Pexels)

Rules of fasting

All Muslims who have reached puberty and are healthy and sane must fast.

Niyyah or proper intention is required for fasting. It shows genuine sincerity.

A person suffering from a temporary sickness should compensate by fasting on another day.

Those who suffer from chronic illness and cannot fast should pay fidyah. This means feeding needy people for every fasting day missed.

One must avoid travelling during the Ramadan month, unless absolutely necessary. But if it's important, then the fasting must be postponed to another date as soon as possible.

One must also understand the time period. Fasting begins at pre-dawn and ends at sunset. Before beginning the fast, Suhur, the last pre-dawn meal before the fast is consumed. Before beginning fasting, niyyah is also needed.

During fasting, food, water, smoking and sexual activities are completely prohibited.

Any other negative behaviours like lying, fighting, cursing and arguing should be avoided.

Intentionally vomiting would invalidate the fast, so avoid that.

Significance of fasting

The Fourth Pillar of Islam is Swam, which means fasting, so it holds deep spiritual significance, serving as a period of devotion and introspection. There are five pillars which form the base of the Muslim faith. Fasting essentially is an act of private workshop, bringing people closer to Allah. It strengthens one's spiritual relationship.

