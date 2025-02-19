Ramadan 2025: Crescent moon to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on this day, here's when KSA begin fasting

In an extraordinary celestial event, the first day of Ramadan (also spelled as Ramzan/Ramzaan/Ramazan) in 2025 will fall precisely on March 1, marking a rare alignment between the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar and the Gregorian calendar. It is a phenomenon that only occurs once every 33 years and this unique synchronization, as noted by Eng. Majed Abu Zahra, President of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, is a testament to the intricate interplay between lunar and solar cycles. Ramadan 2025 crescent moon sighting in KSA: Muslims in Saudi Arabia to begin fasting from THIS day.(Image by Talbiya Umrah Pvt. Ltd.)

Lunar and solar calendars

Unlike the familiar Gregorian calendar, which follows the Earth’s orbit around the sun and consists of 365 (or 366 in a leap year) days, the Hijri calendar is based on the phases of the moon or the lunar cycle. Each Hijri month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, making the Islamic year 10 to 12 days shorter than the solar year.

As a result, the months of the Hijri calendar gradually shift through the seasons, completing a full cycle every three decades or so. Due to this continuous drift, the start of Ramadan—a sacred month of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims worldwide—typically falls on a different date in the Gregorian calendar each year.

However, in 2025, an exceptional astronomical alignment will bring the first of Ramadan and March 1 together in perfect harmony.

The beauty of astronomical precision

According to Abu Zahra, this rare moment highlights the remarkable mathematical precision in the movements of the moon and Earth. “Such synchronization does not occur often, but it returns in a similar way approximately every 33 years, albeit in different months,” he explained.

This alignment serves as a fascinating reminder of how time is not rigid but rather a fluid concept shaped by the natural rhythms of the universe. It also underscores the way that different calendar systems, despite their differences, are ultimately rooted in the same celestial mechanics.

Ramadan 2025 moon sighting and fasting date for Muslims in Saudi Arabia

Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will gear up to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar. Though the Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee usually observes the moon in the days leading up to the expected start date of Ramadan, Muslims across the Kingdom are encouraged to sight the moon themselves through binoculars or otherwise.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from Saturday, March 01, 2025. If the Ramadan crescent is not on Friday after Maghrib or evening prayers, the holy month will start from Sunday, March 02, 2025 in KSA.

Anyone in the Kingdom, who sees the Ramadan crescent moon with their naked eyes or through binoculars, should notify the court nearest to their location and record their testimony there. Alternatively, those who sight the Ramadan crescent can contact the nearest center, which will assist them in reaching the closest court to document their sighting.

A moment of reflection

Beyond the scientific intrigue, this rare alignment carries a deeper, almost poetic significance. It reminds us that time is ever-changing, yet interconnected—just like the cycles of life itself. For those observing Ramadan, this unique occurrence offers an opportunity to reflect not only on spiritual renewal but also on the wonders of the cosmos that govern our daily lives.

So, as March 1, 2025 and the first of Ramadan 1446 coincide, take a moment to appreciate this extraordinary meeting of time and tradition—one that won’t happen again for another 33 years.