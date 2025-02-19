Ramadan 2025 crescent moon sighting date in UAE: Muslims in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to begin fasting from this day

The Islamic world is on the cusp of welcoming Ramadan (also spelled Ramzan/Ramzaan/Ramazan) 2025, a sacred time of fasting, prayer and reflection. For centuries, the Islamic calendar has followed the lunar cycle, making moon sighting a crucial method for determining the start of Ramadan. Ramadan 2025: Exact fasting hours, weather and crescent moon sighting details revealed for Muslims in UAE.(Image by Salvatore Russo)

As per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), “Do not fast until you see the crescent, and do not break your fast until you see it. If it is obscured, then estimate it.” Modern technology now enhances this practice, with astronomical calculations providing valuable guidance.

UAE crescent moon sighting and fasting dates for Ramadan 2025

According to astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon (which marks the beginning of the holy month) is expected to be sighted on Friday, February 28, 2025. While the final confirmation rests on traditional moon sighting methods, astronomical calculations strongly suggest that fasting will commence the next day i.e. March 01, 2025.

With just a few days left until the holy month begins, anticipation is building as Islamic countries plan to observe the crescent moon on Friday, February 28. According to Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon will be visible through telescopes in West Asia, most of Africa and southern Europe, while large parts of the Americas may witness it with the naked eye.

Given that the moon will set after sunset in all regions, most Islamic nations are expected to declare the start of Ramadan on March 1, 2025. Muslims throughout the United Arab Emirates will be gearing up to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from Saturday, March 01, 2025. If the Ramadan crescent is not on Friday after Maghrib or evening prayers, the holy month will start from Sunday, March 02, 2025.

Fasting hours, expected weather conditions and regional differences

As Muslims around the world prepare for 30 days of spiritual devotion, fasting hours will vary slightly based on geographical location. Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, reportedly highlighted -