Your ‘normal’ cholesterol could be hiding a danger: Cardiologist reveals why your personal LDL-C could put your heart health at risk

When 34-year-old Vikram Desai received his annual health check-up results, his cholesterol levels fell within the standard reference range. Fit and active, he assumed all was well. Only after discussing the report with his doctor did he understand an important distinction: standard lab ranges provide a general baseline, but individual risk factors, such as family history or diabetes, determine a person's true Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL-C) goal.

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Vikram’s story reflects a growing reality across urban India. High cholesterol is responsible for 7.8% of deaths in India, with 31% of the population showing elevated cholesterol levels. Compared to Western populations, Indians develop heart disease 10 to 15 years earlier. Yet, while many people know their overall cholesterol number, very few know their personal LDL-C target.

The silent nature of LDL-C

High LDL-C is often called a "silent killer" because it causes no visible symptoms and slowly builds fat deposits (plaque) in the arteries. This condition, known as atherosclerosis, can block blood flow to vital organs, contributing to heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. Being young, physically active, or maintaining a healthy weight does not mean your LDL-C is in the desired range.

Personalized targets for LDL cholesterol management

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To manage LDL cholesterol levels, get tested early. The Cardiology Society of India (CSI) recommends lipid profile checkups starting at age 18. Early checkups help in finding problems before they become serious. Even people who seem healthy may have high LDL-C, so regular testing is important.

“Early detection is not merely about numbers. LDL-C targets vary by person and are not one-size-fits-all. Every individual has unique risk factors such as age, family history, and other comorbidities such as diabetes or hypertension that determine the target LDLC level. Maintaining LDL-C within a specific target range is important. It is important to adhere to medical advice, stay well-informed about your health, and take charge of the journey towards managing cholesterol,” Dr Nimit Shah, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Taking charge of your heart journey

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{{^usCountry}} Take charge of your heart health by asking your doctor three key questions at your next check-up: What is my LDL-C today?

What is my personal LDL-C goal?

Am I at goal, and if not, what are my options? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take charge of your heart health by asking your doctor three key questions at your next check-up: What is my LDL-C today?

What is my personal LDL-C goal?

Am I at goal, and if not, what are my options? {{/usCountry}}

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While lifestyle modifications such as a healthy diet, stress management, and regular exercise support overall heart health, they may not be sufficient on their own to lower LDL-C to your personal goal. Lipid-lowering therapy is often necessary and represents a long-term commitment rather than a short-term fix.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)