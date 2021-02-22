Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets

Easily one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan gave fans some major Monday motivation as he posted shirtless photos of himself, flaunting his toned physique, very subtly plugging in his latest onscreen endeavour, Bhediya, in the caption with a simple wolf emoji. The Coolie No 1 actor took to his Instagram and shared the shots just a day after the first teaser of Bhediya was unveiled. The post from the newly-wed actor received more than 6.6 lakh likes since the time it was posted.

In a recent interview with LifestyleAsia, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor shared how the lockdown had significantly changed his workout routine saying, "At first, I was into Yoga with Mihir Joglekar and then switched back to training with my instructor Prashant Sawant. And finally, I experimented with something new, training in animal flow with Devrath, a master instructor. I think this really changed the mobility of my body and made me more flexible. I wasn’t aiming to get too bulky during the time but simply more flexible and mobile."

He also spoke about how he changed his diet as well, saying that much like us, he too was 'just binging and eating everything', he went on, "I think we’re all guilty of doing this at some point during the lockdown. However, I eventually disciplined myself and picked up a workout too. I started my day with a vegetable smoothie and then some fish. I was actually living the life of a pescatarian then and I in fact still am. During the day, I’m indulge in some sweet potato, gluten free bread and soy milk. I also end the day with absolutely zero carbs."

He even shared words of wisdom regarding what one can do wrong while working out, deeming form, over stretching and lack of hydration as the main things that people tend to go wrong with. He also shared that it is important to pick up any form of exercise, especially with all this time indoors, adding that this not only keeps one fit but also improves one's mental health. He said, "I’d suggest doing functional HIIT or cardio, but for beginners, going for regular runs and free hand exercises is always good."

Bhediya marks Varun and Kriti Sanon's third collaboration after Dilwale and Kalank. The movie, which is set to release on April 14, 2022, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who earlier helmed the 2018 movie Stree. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie's story has been penned by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote scripts for Bala, Made In China, and Wrong Side Raju.

(With inputs from ANI)