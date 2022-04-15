Binge-watching or sitting for long hours can kill you. Watch out for these symptoms

If binge-watching movies or web series is your favourite unwinding activity or sitting for long hours is part of your job, you might be increasing your risk of blood clots and putting your life at risk. According to an expert, binge-watching for more than 4 hours a day can not only cause brain rot but also lead to life-threatening blood clot in the legs or lungs. (Also read: Here's why too much time in sedentary activities increases stroke risk)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Binge-watching which involves prolonged sitting in cramped positions for long periods of time, has been linked with an increased risk of developing a venous thromboembolism (VTE). This is a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein. It includes deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism, which is when a clot travels to the lungs – which can be serious or even fatal," says Dr Mohit Garg, consultant and head of accident and emergency at Global Hospital, Parel.

How clot forms when you sit for too long

Dr Garg explains that when one is sitting for long hours, the normal circulation of blood through the legs and feet is impaired and slows down and so it is more likely to pool and start to clot. The expert explains how through moving your legs could help squeeze the blood back up towards your heart. Unfortunately, many people do not know they have a DVT until the clot moves from their leg or arm and travels to their lung.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Can exercise prevent blood clot risk in binge-watchers?

"Exercise can reduce the risk of death in relation to time spent sitting, but exercise doesn't seem to reduce this risk as much in people who watch a lot of television. The increased risk could also be due to unhealthy eating habits often associated with watching TV. An unhealthy diet can also increase your risk of blood clots," says Dr Garg.

Preventive measures

It is important to take frequent short breaks from sitting still if you are working at your computer or watching TV.

"One should try to move around every time there is an ad break. At least stand and stretch every 30 minutes, or be involved in other physical activities while watching to ensure you are staying active," says the expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Symptoms of DVT

A DVT usually forms in one leg or one arm. Not everyone with a DVT will have symptoms, but symptoms can include:

• Sudden or slowly developed swelling of the leg or arm

• Warmness or pain in the swollen limb

• Pain or tenderness in the leg on standing or walking.

• Redness or discoloration of the skin

• Veins near the skin’s surface are prominently seen

Symptoms of pulmonary embolism

• Sudden shortness of breath or fast breathing

• Sharp chest pain that often comes with coughing or movement

• Pain in the back

• Cough with or without bloody sputum/phlegm

• Sweating more than normal

• Fast heartbeat

• Feeling dizzy or fainting

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON