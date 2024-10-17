Blame DNA, not diet: New study reveals the real reason behind gout

Gout is a form of arthritis that causes severe pain and swelling in the joints. Big toes, ankles, knees and fingers are most affected by gout. One of the key causes of gout was believed to be poor lifestyle choices. However, a recent study led by Professor Tony Merriman, University of Otago revealed the real reason. The study stated that genetics has a more significant role to play in development of gout than previously thought. Genetics has a significant role to play in development of gout.(Unsplash)

The study analysed genetic information of 2.6 million people, including 120,295 individuals with gout. The study demonstrated the role that inherited genetics play in the formation of gout. The researchers identified 377 genetic regions associated with gout, including 149 that were never associated with the condition before.

ALSO READ: High uric acid: Avoid these 5 foods to prevent gout and kidney damage

Stigma attached to gout

Professor Tony Merriman, the study’s senior author from the University of Otago’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology said that he is hopeful about the changes that the study will bring to the way we understand gout. In a media release, he mentioned that the study busted the myth that gout has anything to do with poor lifestyle choices or poor diet – it is a condition with genetic influence.

There is a certain stigma attached to gout – people feel embarrassed that it is their poor lifestyle choices leading to this condition. Hence. They feel ashamed to seek proper medical treatment. This can lead to worsening of the condition. The study is a wake-up call and can help in figuring out the potential targets that can help in improving treatment options.

ALSO READ: 7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels, prevent gout and kidney issues

Diet vs genetics

The study does not completely negate the influence of poor diet in gout formation. Certain dietary choices, such as consumption of red meat can lead to gout attacks. However, the study observed that gout formation is more complex than we know. Gout formation involves high urate levels, formation of urate crystals in the joints and immune system’s reaction to these crystals – genetics has a more significant role to play in this.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.