Boost your immunity with amla this monsoon; know many ways of consuming it

Amla or Indian gooseberry, considered a powerful and rejuvenating fruit in Ayurveda, is one of the most effective immunity-boosters in all seasons. The sweet and sour fruit has high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, flavonoids, fibre, amla is also known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. No wonder, it is an ancient remedy in Ayurveda used to treat common cold, fever, digestive issues, liver diseases, diabetes and prevent many seasonal infections. According to Ayurveda, amla can cure almost all diseases and balance the tridoshas. (Also read: Monsoon alert: Nutritionists suggest gut-friendly immunity-boosting snacks)

During monsoon, our immunity is low and the digestive system is sluggish and there are a number of seasonal and digestive issues that pose a health risk. Amla with its cytoprotective properties help boost production of white blood cells, thus strengthening our immune army. Its regular consumption also help remove toxins from the body.

Amla also works wonders for digestive issues like constipation and acidity. The amazing fruit also helps you fight ageing as it can slow down cell degeneration and promotes longevity. Regular intake of amla can also keep your blood sugar levels in control and even help reduce LDL cholesterol. Not to forget its benefits for skin and hair. The abundant vitamins and antioxidants in it prevent skin infections, skin diseases and reverse signs of ageing.

There are various ways in which you can add amla to your diet. You can have it raw if you can, but if you find it too sour for your liking, there are a variety of ways in which you can consume this potent fruit. From chyawanprash, amla candy, juice, murabba, pickle, you can make try your hands at these innumerable preparations.

Talking about how amla can be consumed, Dietician and Nutritionist Dr Poonam Duneja, Founder Nutrifybypoonam Diet & Wellness Clinic says, "Amla is very rich in Vitamin C, even more than orange. It is good for immunity, skin and hair health and great for digestive health. You can have amla in the following ways - add its juice in salad instead of lemon, saute it with salt and red chili powder; amla pickle tastes great too and amla murabba is equally nutritious and delicious. Nowadays amla juice comes in packets too. Include amla in your daily diet for at least two months to see the desired benefits."

So, how are you eating amla today?

