Did you know these 7 amazing benefits of Amla?

Amla, a powerhouse of nutrients, is consumed in many forms in India from pickles, murabbas, candies, juice, chyawanprash to name a few. A cardiovascular tonic, an immunity booster, amla is also known for its anti-oxidant, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties.

Amla is called Amalaki in Ayurveda and is said to be one of the most potent fruits produced in the nature. "Amla has been used in Asian medicine for centuries to ward off diseases and ensure optimal health. As per Ayurveda, Amla or Indian gooseberry qualities are light (laghu) and dry (ruksha) and its energy (virya) is cooling (shita), hence the citrus fruit works well to manage all the three doshas, vata, pitta, and kapha and prevent accumulation of toxins in the body," says Shreyansh Jain, Ayurvedic expert and CEO of Medy365.

Jain also elaborates on the seven amazing benefits of Amla.

1. Boosts immunity

Amla is a rich source of polyphenols and vitamin C, which help support digestion and strengthen immune functioning. The fruit builds defence against virus and bacteria in the body and also protects it from oxidative stress. Moreover, amla rejuvenates tissues in the body and supports healthy metabolism.

2. Purifies blood

Toxic blood negatively impacts skin and hair health while reducing energy levels in the body. Consuming amla increases blood count and haemoglobin levels in the body, facilitating transfer of key nutrients to all the organs. Flushing out toxins from the body, amla also supports healthy liver function. Besides, eating amla can reduce toxin levels and boost cardiovascular activity for healthy heart.

3. Regulates blood sugar levels

Amla is a traditional remedy to prevent the irregular spikes in blood sugar levels due to the high content of chromium in the fruit. Besides, consuming fresh amla increases insulin sensitivity and ensures proper absorption of insulin, thus helping to manage diabetes well. Moreover, the polyphenols present in amla prevents body from oxidative stress and developing chronic health conditions.

Amla Murabba(Instagram/Tarla Dalal)

4. Improves Digestion

High amount of fiber in amla help to regulate bowel movements and relieve digestive ailments like irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, diarrhoea, etc. Besides, amla stimulates gastric juices responsible for accelerating digestion, absorption, and assimilation of food and thus prevents acidity.

5. Good for mental health

The phytonutrients present in amla help to fight against free radicals responsible for damage of brain cells. Besides, high concentration of antioxidants improve brain functioning and sharpens memory. Additionally, amla is an excellent stress reliever as the fruit induces feel-good hormones in the body.

6. Helps in hair growth

Amla has vitamin C, tannins, amino acids, and essential fatty acids which provide nourishing benefits to hair. Amla oil makes hair follicles strong and prevents accumulation of dandruff. Thus, amla restores optimum pH balance of scalp and stimulates hair growth. Massaging amla oil on scalp prevents premature greying and retains natural hair colours.

7. Maintains healthy skin

The Indian gooseberry treats and prevents skin conditions such as acne, pigmentation, etc. High amounts of collagen in the superfood makes skin appear firm, soft and supple. Drinking amla juice regularly prevents premature ageing and adds an extra layer of skin brightness. Amla can help lighten skin marks and make your skin glow.

