The real superfood: Amla; an essential ingredient to stay healthy during monsoons

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:29 IST

Amla or the Indian gooseberry is a fruit which is popular for its many health benefits. The fruit is extremely rich in Vitamin C, iron and calcium. Amla is a superfood which is inexpensive. It grows all across our country and must be included in your daily diets. A lot of foods today are categorised as superfoods that are sold at extremely high prices in the market. However, unlike these, amla is inexpensive, and comes with a myriad of health benefits. Amla is in season this time of the year. The beauty of this fruit is that it can be consumed as a murabba, in the form of juice, in the form of amla powder, chutneys or pickles.

Why you must include amla in your daily diet

1. It gives a boost to your immunity: Vitamin C rich amla can give a boost to your immunity. Vitamin C is important for children, adults, and the elderly.

2. It is good for your heart health: Content of Vitamin C in amla is great for your heart health. It strengthens and thickens arteries in your heart. This is especially important for people who have high levels of bad cholesterol.

3. Amla is good for skin and hair: Health skin and hair is vastly dependent on your intake of Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps collagen perform in the right way, thus improving your skin quality and making it tighter. Amla gives you the glowing skin you have always aspired for. You can mix amla powder with yoghurt and apply it as a face mask.

For hair, you can mix amla powder with water of coconut oil or sesame oil and massage it deep into your scalp. It can help in getting rid of dandruff, dry skin on your scalp, and improve your hair quality.

4. It reduces inflammation: Free radicals in the body can damage heart, skin and even hampers our immunity. This is because free radicals cause inflammation, which is basically the root causes of a majority of diseases. Antioxidants in amla help in neutralising free radicals and reduce inflammation in the body.

5. Amla is a rich source of fibre: You must include fibre in your diet for a healthy digestive system. However, make sure that you don’t go overboard with consuming fibre as it can irritate your bowel and increase risks of irritable bowel syndrome. Include just the right amount of fibre in your diet to stay away from constipation, acidity and stomach ulcers. Amla stimulates the production of acid in the stomach, thereby reducing hyperacidity and ulcers.

6. It is great for diabetes: Amla contains chromium which is great for stabilising your blood sugar levels. It improves the insulin sensitivity of your cells, which can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes.

With inputs from Chef Ritesh Tulsian consulting chef at Yazu: Pan Asian Supper Club.