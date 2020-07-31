The year of building health and immunity

lifestyle

A strong immune system could be the perfect solution to tackle COVID-19. Building the body’s defence through food and herbal concoctions became a top priority for most people during the ongoing pandemic.

From giloy juice and tulsi drops to turmeric milk, Indians have been flocking stores to buy honey, herbal teas, Amla based products, touted to improve immunity to fight diseases. Corona year has probably made each one of us more conscious than ever to take care of our health. And the onus has been majorly on the factors responsible to boost immunity.

Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Laboratories- Food Division

Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Laboratories- Food Division, says, “It’s very important to keep your immunity high during such times. Taking steam to keep viruses away is essential. Giloy, neem and amla juice work beautifully with warm water and should be taken regularly. Also, homemade kadhas and multivitamins help in building immunity. Consumption of vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables should be encouraged to boost the immune system.”

Dimple Jangda, founder, Prana Ayurveda says, “The COVID-19 virus attacks the throat and the lungs. In Ayurveda, Kaphadosha, made of earth and water, is

dominant in the nose, throat, and chest region. When kapha is imbalanced, it leads to accumulation of thick fluids like mucus, a breeding ground for allergies, viruses, bronchial diseases.”

Hamid Ahmad suggests a set exercise regimen to fight off any viruses present in the air. He adds, “A simple walk or a jog would increase lung capacity which is essential to fight Covid-19.”

Dimple adds,”Kapha is heavy, dense, moist, sweet, sour, and salty in quality, and to balance this we must incorporate bitter, astringent, and pungent tastes in our diet. Cold-pressed juices allow your body to heal and

you will have more energy and less cravings thus building the balance that the body needs.”

The better your body’s immune system is, the better are your chances of successfully fighting off an infection like the novel coronavirus.

Pavleen Gujral

Pavleen Gujral, actor and nutritionist, says, “You can easily give your immunity a boost with ready-to-use immunity-booster products such as tulsi drops, amla juice, giloy-neem, and ashwagandha. They would help in the long-run. Also, one of my personal favourites to boost immunity is turmeric latte.” This beverage is a nutritional powerhouse. It is a cup full of antioxidant-rich spices that also happen to have anti-inflammatory properties. Have one glass of this at night before sleeping and you can considerably reduce the odds of getting sick.

Even Dimple echoes that tulsi, giloy, amla, neem, ashwagandha, turmeric, ginger and other herbs are antioxidants, have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-allergic, antiviral properties that help in strengthening bronchial health, reducing Kapha imbalance, and boosting immunity against most viruses. She adds, “This is the era of building immunity, and boosting it is the best prevention against all kinds of disorders and viruses.”

Bank on us to give you a list of vitamins and foods which you can inculcate in your diet to have a strong immune system and in turn, fight the infectious disease.

Ashwagandha

Improves antibody production that plays an essential role in fighting bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens

Increases nitric oxide production, which activates macrophage actions of the immune system and improves the ability to ingest invader cells

Promotes anti-inflammatory effects, thus help lower inflammation by reducing the number of C-reactive proteins in the body

Tulsi

It acts as an immunomodulator, which refers to agents that improve the functioning of the immune system

Helps to restore balance for healthy physiological and psychological functioning

Contains unique antioxidants and micronutrients that may provide powerful immune protection from free radical damage and increase the body’s capacity to fight against disease and infections.

Giloy

An antipyretic in nature, giloy can prevent the onset of recurrent fever

Strengthens immunity and is a source of biologically active compounds like alkaloids and lactones

Helps to reduce respiratory problems like frequent cough, cold, tonsils due

and tackle respiratory and breathing problems.

Helps to fight off free radicals and disease-causing germs

Amla is rich in Vitamin C

Amla

Rich in Vitamin C – a nutrient known to help boost immunity

Helps to repair the body, and keep the risk of diseases away

Boosts the production of white blood cells (WBC) in the body that help in fighting

several infections and disease

Turmeric latte

Turmeric

Curcumin present in turmeric has powerful antioxidant properties

Neutralises free radicals and stimulates the body’s antioxidant enzyme to avoid further damage

Curcumin inhibits inflammation, relieves congestion and pain and thus improves your breathing