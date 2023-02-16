Brain food important for your kid’s memory and sharpness

We all want our children to be active and healthy where nutrition is critical for the brain development of youngsters, as well as for focus and learning while certain meals, such as eggs, fatty fish, and vegetables, provide essential nutrients for early growth. A nutritious, well-balanced diet is essential for your child's general health, including brain function.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atchara Venakatraman, ChildBirth Educator, Child Development Consultant, Child psychologist (ICPEM certified), Infant Nutritionist and Founder of Bump2Cradle, suggested that adding the products listed below into your child's diet can assist in offering the nutrients that their brain requires for memory and sharpness or to grow and operate optimally:

1. Eggs

Eggs are among the most nutrient-dense foods available. Fortunately, they're also popular with children. Eggs are high in nutrients important for brain growth and cognitive functioning, such as choline, vitamin B12, protein, and selenium. Choline is a vitamin that is essential for brain development. Try serving egg salad sandwiches, omelettes or scrambled eggs with bread for breakfast.

2. Yogurt

Fat is essential for brain function. A higher-protein full-fat yoghurt can assist keep brain cells in good shape for delivering and receiving information. They also contain polyphenols. These nutrients are considered to maintain mental sharpness by increasing the brain's blood flow.

3. Green leafy vegetables

It may be difficult to encourage your children to consume leafy greens, but research indicates that these nutritious veggies are vital for children's brain health. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and lettuce include brain-protecting substances such as folate, flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K1. A carotenoid-rich diet, such as leafy greens, may improve cognitive performance in youngsters.

4. Seafoods

Fish is high in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the brain against cognitive decline and memory loss. Omega-3 fatty acids are abundant in salmon, tuna and sardines. The more omega-3s we can get into the brain, the more it will work and the more focused children will be.

5. Nuts

Nuts and seeds are abundant in nutrients that have been linked to increased cognitive performance which include vitamin E, zinc, folate, iron and protein. Eating nuts can help improve children's food quality and increase their consumption of vital nutrients such as healthy fats, protein and fibre. Greater academic achievement and cognitive function are linked to better diet quality. Furthermore, nuts and nut and seed butters are adaptable, kid-friendly foods that may help increase the nutritious content of meals and snacks.

6. Oranges

Oranges are a common citrus fruit and a favourite among children due to their sweet flavour. Including oranges in your child's diet may benefit his or her general health, including cognitive health. Oranges are particularly high in vitamin C, a substance that is necessary for brain function. When opposed to having a vitamin C deficit, having adequate blood levels of vitamin C is connected with superior performance on tasks involving concentration, cognitive flexibility, concentration, memory, decision quickness and identification.