Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Common breast cancer myths busted

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and its motive is to spread awareness around the impact of breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in Indian women. Around 14% of cancer in women is due to breast cancer and the percentage is higher in urban cities than in rural India.

Breast cancer occurs when some breast cells begin to grow abnormally and divide more rapidly than healthy cells do and continue to accumulate, forming a lump. Cells may spread through the breast to lymph nodes or other parts of the body.

"Cancer is nothing but uncontrollable and abnormal growth of normal cells, resulting in the formation of mass or tumour. If the mass or lump is formed in the breast region of a man or woman, it is known as breast cancer," says Dr Garvit Chitkara, Senior Consultant, Breast Surgical Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgery, Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care.

As per International Agency for Research on Cancer, a total of 1.78 lakh new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in India in 2020 which was 26.3% of all cancer cases diagnosed in women in the country making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer in India. Though rare, men can also get breast cancer and account for approximately 1% to 2% of all breast cancer cases.

"As per our observations, the survival rate of men with breast cancer is poor as compared to women which could be due to a lack of awareness, timely diagnosis, and treatment," says Dr Chitkara.

Here are some common symptoms and signs of breast cancer as per Dr Chitkara:

*Painless lump in the breast or armpit

*Change in breast shape

*Dimpling in the breast skin

*Abnormal nipple discharge

*Nipple retraction or ulceration

It is important to nip the cancer in its bud and nothing works better than an early detection which could significantly improve the chances of a patient's survival. Women are advised to self-examine their breasts to check for any abnormal changes like lumps. They may not be always cancerous, but it's better not to take chances.

"Self Breast examination (SBE) is a systematic and regular examination of the breast to assess any abnormality. It is performed every month starting from age 20 years any changes in the breast can occur because of aging, mensural cycle, pregnancy, or menopause. Advanced screening methods such as mammography with sono-mammography should be performed in women from age 40 onwards to detect breast cancer in time," says Dr Chitkara.

Risk Factors

Women who have a longer menstrual history like early starting of period (before 12 years) and late menopause (after 50) are at a higher risk of breast cancer. Obesity especially after menopause and excess Estrogen production may also increase the chances of breast cancer. 5% to 10% of breast cancers are genetic. Other risk factors of breast cancer include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), high fat diet, excess alcohol consumption, smoking and delayed pregnancy, says Dr Chitkara.

Breastfeeding can cut the risk of breast cancer (Shutterstock)

Causes of breast cancer

Dr Meghal Sanghvi, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Wockhradt Hospital opens up on the causes of breast cancer.

*Family history of breast cancer

*Not bearing children, not breastfeeding

*Early onset of menses and delayed menopause

*Obesity, smoking, alcohol

*Long term continuous hormone therapy

*Past history of breast surgeries

“Breast cancer can be avoided by breastfeeding child till at least 6 months of age, maintaining healthy lifestyle and ideal body weight. Avoid long term hormone therapy, smoking and alcohol," says Dr Sanghvi.

Dr Sanghvi also busts some common breast cancer myths

Myth 1: Breast cancer is not curable

Fact: It is curable if detected early.

Myth 2: Breast cancer is contagious or infectious

Fact: It's neither infectious nor contagious.

Myth 3: Breast Conservation Surgery is unsafe compared to complete breast removal or mastectomy

Fact: Breast Conservation Surgery + Radiation therapy is as safe as complete breast removal or mastectomy.

Myth 4: Every breast lump is cancerous

Fact: every breast lump needs to be investigated but not all breast lumps are cancerous.

Myth 5: Men cannot get breast cancer

Fact: 1% of Breast cancer patients are men. It is rare but men can get breast cancer.

