Breastfeeding tips: Easy ways for new-age moms to continue giving benefits of breast milk to their baby

Breast milk, which is also known as the golden milk, is a vital component for a baby’s growth and nourishment as it not only provides all the nutrition your baby needs for the first six months of life but also determines the first year of their life and beyond. Health experts insist that breastfeeding should not only be restricted to the first few months of a baby’s growth but should be continued till 12 or 18 months and beyond as it helps the baby to have adequate nutrition and develop a strong immunity system, reduces chances of health issues like gastric infections, obesity, diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure during adulthood, along with building stronger muscles and teeth and help in building emotional and physical bonding that lasts for years.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priyanka Sharma, Gynaecologist at Amar Shakti Clinic, shared, “Usually the advisable time period for breast milk feed is for two years, of which the first six months it’s exclusively breast milk that is given to the baby. Now, babies are tiny and take time to latch - don’t lose patience or hope, they will eventually latch on with experience and training. In the meantime, to make things easier, you can use a quality breast pump to stimulate the milk and can store it up to 72 hours. Whenever you express or feed, make sure to wipe your nipples clean with a wet cloth to avoid any discharge or infection that can be harmful to both mother and child.”

She suggested, “New age moms can be hard pressed for time, working and in a nuclear set up - so, make sure you have proper sleep and diet and avail of the six months maternity leave to breast feed and recover too from the child birth. Consume healthy fats, protein and avoid carbs. Your traditional panjiri is excellent source; else have nuts/ protein powder. A six month old baby can also start having other recommended foods (as advised by the paediatrician), and then breast milk can be given accordingly. Right from birth, breast feeding should be on demand - when the child needs it. Don’t stress over it, feed only when the child asks for it.”

Richa Pendake, Founder and CEO of Nutrizoe, highlighted, “For mothers, breastfeeding helps in burning more calories and shed pregnancy weight. It also reduces the chances of breast and ovarian cancer and helps bring the uterus back to its size. It is advisable that mothers should stay sufficiently hydrated to stave off dehydration and let the milk flowing. One should also focus on having a balanced diet, which incorporates healthy fats and continue taking prenatal vitamins until completely done with breastfeeding.”

