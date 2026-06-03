Bucket of water to cool your room during heatwave without AC? Know if it works and check these 5 other ‘summer hacks’

Power cuts are common during summer season, when the ‘saviour’ air conditioner or fan suddenly stops working, many households turn to simple home remedies to keep indoor spaces cooler. Even otherwise, during the heatwaves, it is not possible to keep the AC on the entire day, sometimes it starts to malfunction or it is too expensive to run for long hours. Then people turn to low-cost hacks for temporary relief.ALSO READ: How to stay safe in heatwave? Doctor suggests ‘golden rules’ to prevent heat exhaustion

Know if bucket full of water really cools your room or not. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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One such popular summer hack is placing a bucket or tub of water inside the room, with the belief that it can bring down the temperature and give some respite during a heatwave.

But how much truth is to this summer hack? Let's find out. We asked Dr Sanjay Verma with over 31 years of clinical experience, associate director, Internal Medicine at Fortis healthcare about the science behind this popular summer remedy.

What is the science water buckets lowering temperatures?

The science behind this is rooted in the concept of evaporation.

The doctor explained, “Water evaporates by absorbing heat from its surroundings, which can create a mild cooling effect. In dry weather conditions, a container filled with water may make the immediate environment feel slightly more comfortable.”

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{{^usCountry}} But does this summer hack have any limitations? How much can it actually bring down the temperature, and most importantly how quickly does it work? Normally AC and fans do offer an instant relief, but what about this hack? Where does this remedy stand? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But does this summer hack have any limitations? How much can it actually bring down the temperature, and most importantly how quickly does it work? Normally AC and fans do offer an instant relief, but what about this hack? Where does this remedy stand? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Verma explained that the effect is quite limited and may be insufficient during extreme heat. When temperatures cross a staggering 45°C, then this method can be insufficient during extreme heat, especially as some homes are already poorly ventilated and have rooms with limited airflow, a bucket of water cannot lower room temperature enough to protect body from heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. 5 other low-cost practical ways to cool down room heat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Verma explained that the effect is quite limited and may be insufficient during extreme heat. When temperatures cross a staggering 45°C, then this method can be insufficient during extreme heat, especially as some homes are already poorly ventilated and have rooms with limited airflow, a bucket of water cannot lower room temperature enough to protect body from heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. 5 other low-cost practical ways to cool down room heat {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of fridge, trying using earthen pots to cool down your drinking water! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Instead of only relying on this bucket water hack, you can also try other low-cost summer hacks, which are easily doable. The doctor suggested these:1. Keeping buckets or tubs of water indoors

2. Hanging wet curtains near windows

3. Using earthen pots to cool drinking water

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4. Creating cross ventilation by opening windows and doors

5. Sprinkling water on rooftops or balconies

Word of caution

The doctor however told us that the bucket of water hack is temporary and should not be believed as the go-to for cooling down, especially in severe heat. Heat-related illnesses should be taken seriously and Dr Verma asserted that after excessive sweating and dehydration, extreme heat can affect multiple organs as well. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and can turn fatal. To stop heat exhaustion from escalating, you need to closely monitor the signs.

Here are some that require immediate attention, especially in heatwaves:

Persistent headache

Dizziness or light headedness

Unusual fatigue or weakness

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Rapid pulse

Excessive sweating followed by dry skin

Confusion, disorientation, or altered behaviour

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There are some groups of people who are very vulnerable. They include: Older adults, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, diabetics people, people with heart disease and people with uncontrolled hypertension.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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