Building a home gym? Fitness expert suggest 6 strength training equipment; try top-rated picks

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Jan 10, 2026 10:14 am IST

Short on time or space? Fitness expert recommends strength training equipment to make home workouts easier and more effective for daily health.

FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo ADB-01 2.5 KG- 24 Kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set, Home Workout Gym Equipment Men and Women, Quick One-Second Adjustment 15-IN-1 Dumbbell Dumbbells Set For Home Gym(1 Year Warranty) (24 Kg, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SLOVIC Adjustable Dumbbell 11.5kg | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout| Dumbbell Set (11.5kg X 1) | Fitness Gym Dumbbells for Bench Press, Shoulder, Biceps| Anti Skid dumbles for all exercises View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sportneer Iron Adjustable Dumbbells Set Home Gym, 0.9/1.8/1.4/2.3 Kg Free Weights Fast Adjust, 4 In 1 Weights Dumbbells Set For Women Men Home Gym Exercise Training, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,563

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Natural Rubber Heavy Resistance Band For Workout Set Exercise & Stretching Pull Up Bands For Home Exercise For Gym Men & Women Resistance Bands Loop Bands Toning Bands For Men, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kakuje Natural Rubber Resistance Bands For Working Out,Exercise Bands Resistance Bands Set With 5 Resistance Levels,Multi-Colored Workout Bands For Indoor & Outdoor Fitness,Leg Strength Training View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

YETI Resistance Exercise Bands with Door Anchor, Handles, Waterproof Carry Bag, Legs Ankle Straps for Resistance Training, Physical Therapy, Home Workouts, Resistance Band (Multi-Color) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kakss Vinyl half coating Kettle Bell for Gym & Workout (Proudly Made in India) (4Kg Red) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Cast Iron Kettlebell (6 Kg), Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

XRT 65 Adjustable Kettlebell | Adjustable Weight range of 2.2 KGs to 9.1 KGs | Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout/Physiotherapy | Black and Blue (20 Pound) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JIMWALT The Indian Made Premium Half Coated Neoprene Kettlebells 2KG to 48KG (12KG), Pink (NK 012) View Details checkDetails

₹2,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sportneer Pull Up Bar: Strength Training Chin up Bar without Screws - Adjustable 75-94cm Width Locking Mechanism Pull-up Bar for Doorway - Max Load 440lbs for Home Gym Upper Body Workout, Non-slip View Details checkDetails

₹1,897

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Slovic Pull up Bar for Home Kids [200 KG] | No Screw Pull Up Bar Wall Mounted with Anti-Skid Grip | Pull-up Bar for Home Workout | Gym Equipment for Home Workout (Length 72-110 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Craava Pull Up Bar Doorway for Home Workout No Screws Chin Up Bar with Locking Mechanism Max Load 200Kg Adjustable (70 to 100 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Adjustable Pull-Up Bar for Home Gym | No Screws Hanging Bar, Adjustable Length (74-97cm), Doorway Chin-Up Bar, Gym Equipment for Men Workout, Strength Training, Weight Capacity (200kg) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Pull Up Bars For Home Workout -Chin Up Bar Gym Accessories for Men Door Way Adjustable Hanging Rod Without Screw, Anti-skid Grip, Strength Training Exercise Bar View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRX Suspension Trainer Basic Kit + Door Anchor View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

B fit Polyester All in One Suspension Trainer Kit, Full Body Workout for Home, Gym, Outdoor Lightweight, Portable, Adjustable Resistance System for Muscle Building, Fat Burning, Improve Cardio View Details checkDetails

₹2,559

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEEWAY Chrome Curl Rod 3 Feet (28mm) with Locks | Solid Steel Gym Rod for Biceps, Barbell Weight Lifting Bar | Chrome Plated Standard Curl Bar for Home Workout, Fitness Training, EZ Barbell Rod 3 ft View Details checkDetails

₹1,471

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BULLAR olympic barbell 7 feet 20kg, barbell rod, olympic rod for powerlifting, olympic bar for weight lifting, with spring or clamps locks (4 feet curl with spring lock) View Details checkDetails

₹3,632

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FitBox Sports Plastic Blend Intruder 20 Kg Weight Plates, 5 Kg X 4 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WATSON Rubber Weight Plate Set, 8Kg(2Kgx4) Rubber Dumbbell Plates 30mm for Home or Professional Exercise Gym Weight Plates, Home Gym Equipments View Details checkDetails

₹559

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Strength training is a practical way to manage weight, protect muscle mass, and support long-term health. With rising awareness of metabolism support and injury prevention, more people are opting for simple strength training equipment that fits easily into small spaces. So that they no longer need a fully loaded gym to stay active or build strength consistently at home.

Expert-suggested equipment for easy home workouts(Adobe stock )
Expert-suggested equipment for easy home workouts(Adobe stock )

This shift has led to the “living room workout” trend, where a few well-chosen strength training tools are enough for effective results, whether you exercise in a garage or a spare bedroom.

6 strength training equipment for home workouts

Fitness expert Sumit Dubey, founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), tells Health Shots that strength training is most effective when equipment is minimal, practical, and easy to use regularly.

Adjustable dumbbells

The expert suggests that one adjustable dumbbell pair can replace multiple fixed weights, helping save space, reduce clutter, and keep home workouts cost-effective. He suggests that it is ideal for natural movement exercises, such as bicep curls, lunges, rows, and chest presses. These movements support balanced strength and help engage stabiliser muscles, making adjustable dumbbells a practical choice for full-body training at home.

Try our top-rated picks on Amazon:

1.

FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black)
2.

Cockatoo ADB-01 2.5 KG- 24 Kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set, Home Workout Gym Equipment Men and Women, Quick One-Second Adjustment 15-IN-1 Dumbbell Dumbbells Set For Home Gym(1 Year Warranty) (24 Kg, Blue)
3.

SLOVIC Adjustable Dumbbell 11.5kg | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout| Dumbbell Set (11.5kg X 1) | Fitness Gym Dumbbells for Bench Press, Shoulder, Biceps| Anti Skid dumbles for all exercises
4.

Sportneer Iron Adjustable Dumbbells Set Home Gym, 0.9/1.8/1.4/2.3 Kg Free Weights Fast Adjust, 4 In 1 Weights Dumbbells Set For Women Men Home Gym Exercise Training, Black
Resistance bands

Resistance bands provide a steady pull through the entire range of motion, engaging muscles differently than dumbbells. Fitness expert Sumit says, "Resistance bands are incredible for activating stabiliser muscles and improving mobility. They're versatile, portable, and perfect for every fitness level."

How to use: Stretch these thin strips for warm-ups, recovery sessions, or to add variety to your routine. When done, they tuck away easily in any small space, making them a practical choice for home workouts.

Try our top-rated picks on Amazon:

5.

Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise
6.

Boldfit Natural Rubber Heavy Resistance Band For Workout Set Exercise & Stretching Pull Up Bands For Home Exercise For Gym Men & Women Resistance Bands Loop Bands Toning Bands For Men, Medium
7.

Kakuje Natural Rubber Resistance Bands For Working Out,Exercise Bands Resistance Bands Set With 5 Resistance Levels,Multi-Colored Workout Bands For Indoor & Outdoor Fitness,Leg Strength Training
8.

YETI Resistance Exercise Bands with Door Anchor, Handles, Waterproof Carry Bag, Legs Ankle Straps for Resistance Training, Physical Therapy, Home Workouts, Resistance Band (Multi-Color)
Kettlebells

Kettlebells come with unique shape shifts that challenge your balance, forcing your core and stabilising muscles to work harder with every lift, swing, or hold. “Kettlebells are perfect for building functional strength. The off-centre weight challenges your core and improves real-life movement efficiency," says the expert.

How to use: Start with one manageable weight, master the movements, and gradually progress. The extra effort strengthens your midsection, resulting in improved performance in daily activities such as lifting, carrying, or bending.

Try our top-rated picks on Amazon:

9.

Kakss Vinyl half coating Kettle Bell for Gym & Workout (Proudly Made in India) (4Kg Red)
10.

amazon basics Cast Iron Kettlebell (6 Kg), Black
11.

XRT 65 Adjustable Kettlebell | Adjustable Weight range of 2.2 KGs to 9.1 KGs | Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout/Physiotherapy | Black and Blue (20 Pound)
12.

JIMWALT The Indian Made Premium Half Coated Neoprene Kettlebells 2KG to 48KG (12KG), Pink (NK 012)
Pull-up bar

Pull-up bars provide instant engagement for your back, shoulders, arms, and core, making them a versatile tool for upper-body strength. Sumit says, "A pull-up bar is one of the simplest yet most effective tools for building upper-body strength and core stability. It scales easily for beginners to advanced users."

How to use: Beginners can start with dead hangs or assisted pulls, while advanced users can progress to muscle-ups or add extra resistance. Compact and doorway-friendly, it brings a full range of upper-body exercises into your home gym.

Try our top-rated picks on Amazon:

13.

Sportneer Pull Up Bar: Strength Training Chin up Bar without Screws - Adjustable 75-94cm Width Locking Mechanism Pull-up Bar for Doorway - Max Load 440lbs for Home Gym Upper Body Workout, Non-slip
14.

Slovic Pull up Bar for Home Kids [200 KG] | No Screw Pull Up Bar Wall Mounted with Anti-Skid Grip | Pull-up Bar for Home Workout | Gym Equipment for Home Workout (Length 72-110 CM)
15.

Craava Pull Up Bar Doorway for Home Workout No Screws Chin Up Bar with Locking Mechanism Max Load 200Kg Adjustable (70 to 100 CM)
16.

Lifelong Adjustable Pull-Up Bar for Home Gym | No Screws Hanging Bar, Adjustable Length (74-97cm), Doorway Chin-Up Bar, Gym Equipment for Men Workout, Strength Training, Weight Capacity (200kg)
17.

Boldfit Pull Up Bars For Home Workout -Chin Up Bar Gym Accessories for Men Door Way Adjustable Hanging Rod Without Screw, Anti-skid Grip, Strength Training Exercise Bar
Suspension trainer

Suspension trainers use your own body weight for resistance, offering a full-body workout that is highly portable and adaptable. Fitness expert Sumit explains: “Suspension trainers are excellent for building strength, stability, and coordination. The slight instability activates small stabiliser muscles that traditional machines often miss.”

How to use: Adjust your body angle to modify difficulty, lean back for tougher rows, and elevate your feet for more challenging push-ups. The wobble in the straps engages deeper muscles, making it a compact yet powerful tool for home workouts.

Try our top-rated picks on Amazon:

18.

TRX Suspension Trainer Basic Kit + Door Anchor
19.

B fit Polyester All in One Suspension Trainer Kit, Full Body Workout for Home, Gym, Outdoor Lightweight, Portable, Adjustable Resistance System for Muscle Building, Fat Burning, Improve Cardio
Barbells and weight plates

Barbells and weight plates are the gold standard for progressive strength training, allowing you to increase weight and track your gains effectively, gradually. “Barbells are unmatched for building foundational strength. Focusing on big lifts like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses ensures real, long-term muscle development,” adds Sumit.

How to use: Start with manageable weights and focus on core lifts. Olympic plates make progression smooth, letting you safely add weight as your strength improves. Ideal for building full-body strength from day one.

Try our top-rated picks on Amazon:

20.

LEEWAY Chrome Curl Rod 3 Feet (28mm) with Locks | Solid Steel Gym Rod for Biceps, Barbell Weight Lifting Bar | Chrome Plated Standard Curl Bar for Home Workout, Fitness Training, EZ Barbell Rod 3 ft
21.

BULLAR olympic barbell 7 feet 20kg, barbell rod, olympic rod for powerlifting, olympic bar for weight lifting, with spring or clamps locks (4 feet curl with spring lock)
22.

FitBox Sports Plastic Blend Intruder 20 Kg Weight Plates, 5 Kg X 4 (Black)
23.

WATSON Rubber Weight Plate Set, 8Kg(2Kgx4) Rubber Dumbbell Plates 30mm for Home or Professional Exercise Gym Weight Plates, Home Gym Equipments
Fitness expert Sumit says, “Home workouts do not need to drain your savings. So, begin slowly and grab a gear that is suited to your current level. When muscles adapt, add more tools piece by piece. He says what matters most is the gear you reach for every day. Pick it carefully. Stick with it. See how much stronger you get over time.”

  • What equipment do I need for a home gym?

    Start with essentials like dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, a pull-up bar, a suspension trainer, and a barbell with weight plates.

  • Can beginners use this equipment safely?

    Yes, start with lighter weights or assisted exercises and gradually increase intensity as strength improves.

  • Do I need a lot of space?

    No, these items are compact and suitable for small rooms, garages, or living spaces.

  • Will this equipment help improve overall fitness?

    Yes, they support strength, core stability, flexibility, and metabolism, making home workouts an effective option.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
