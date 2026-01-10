Building a home gym? Fitness expert suggest 6 strength training equipment; try top-rated picks
Published on: Jan 10, 2026 10:14 am IST
Short on time or space? Fitness expert recommends strength training equipment to make home workouts easier and more effective for daily health.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black) View Details
|
₹798
|
|
|
Cockatoo ADB-01 2.5 KG- 24 Kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set, Home Workout Gym Equipment Men and Women, Quick One-Second Adjustment 15-IN-1 Dumbbell Dumbbells Set For Home Gym(1 Year Warranty) (24 Kg, Blue) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
SLOVIC Adjustable Dumbbell 11.5kg | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout| Dumbbell Set (11.5kg X 1) | Fitness Gym Dumbbells for Bench Press, Shoulder, Biceps| Anti Skid dumbles for all exercises View Details
|
|
|
|
Sportneer Iron Adjustable Dumbbells Set Home Gym, 0.9/1.8/1.4/2.3 Kg Free Weights Fast Adjust, 4 In 1 Weights Dumbbells Set For Women Men Home Gym Exercise Training, Black View Details
|
₹2,563
|
|
|
Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Boldfit Natural Rubber Heavy Resistance Band For Workout Set Exercise & Stretching Pull Up Bands For Home Exercise For Gym Men & Women Resistance Bands Loop Bands Toning Bands For Men, Medium View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
Kakuje Natural Rubber Resistance Bands For Working Out,Exercise Bands Resistance Bands Set With 5 Resistance Levels,Multi-Colored Workout Bands For Indoor & Outdoor Fitness,Leg Strength Training View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
YETI Resistance Exercise Bands with Door Anchor, Handles, Waterproof Carry Bag, Legs Ankle Straps for Resistance Training, Physical Therapy, Home Workouts, Resistance Band (Multi-Color) View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
Kakss Vinyl half coating Kettle Bell for Gym & Workout (Proudly Made in India) (4Kg Red) View Details
|
|
|
|
amazon basics Cast Iron Kettlebell (6 Kg), Black View Details
|
₹1,339
|
|
|
XRT 65 Adjustable Kettlebell | Adjustable Weight range of 2.2 KGs to 9.1 KGs | Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout/Physiotherapy | Black and Blue (20 Pound) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
JIMWALT The Indian Made Premium Half Coated Neoprene Kettlebells 2KG to 48KG (12KG), Pink (NK 012) View Details
|
₹2,249
|
|
|
Sportneer Pull Up Bar: Strength Training Chin up Bar without Screws - Adjustable 75-94cm Width Locking Mechanism Pull-up Bar for Doorway - Max Load 440lbs for Home Gym Upper Body Workout, Non-slip View Details
|
₹1,897
|
|
|
Slovic Pull up Bar for Home Kids [200 KG] | No Screw Pull Up Bar Wall Mounted with Anti-Skid Grip | Pull-up Bar for Home Workout | Gym Equipment for Home Workout (Length 72-110 CM) View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
Craava Pull Up Bar Doorway for Home Workout No Screws Chin Up Bar with Locking Mechanism Max Load 200Kg Adjustable (70 to 100 CM) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Lifelong Adjustable Pull-Up Bar for Home Gym | No Screws Hanging Bar, Adjustable Length (74-97cm), Doorway Chin-Up Bar, Gym Equipment for Men Workout, Strength Training, Weight Capacity (200kg) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Boldfit Pull Up Bars For Home Workout -Chin Up Bar Gym Accessories for Men Door Way Adjustable Hanging Rod Without Screw, Anti-skid Grip, Strength Training Exercise Bar View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
TRX Suspension Trainer Basic Kit + Door Anchor View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
B fit Polyester All in One Suspension Trainer Kit, Full Body Workout for Home, Gym, Outdoor Lightweight, Portable, Adjustable Resistance System for Muscle Building, Fat Burning, Improve Cardio View Details
|
₹2,559
|
|
|
LEEWAY Chrome Curl Rod 3 Feet (28mm) with Locks | Solid Steel Gym Rod for Biceps, Barbell Weight Lifting Bar | Chrome Plated Standard Curl Bar for Home Workout, Fitness Training, EZ Barbell Rod 3 ft View Details
|
₹1,471
|
|
|
BULLAR olympic barbell 7 feet 20kg, barbell rod, olympic rod for powerlifting, olympic bar for weight lifting, with spring or clamps locks (4 feet curl with spring lock) View Details
|
₹3,632
|
|
|
FitBox Sports Plastic Blend Intruder 20 Kg Weight Plates, 5 Kg X 4 (Black) View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
WATSON Rubber Weight Plate Set, 8Kg(2Kgx4) Rubber Dumbbell Plates 30mm for Home or Professional Exercise Gym Weight Plates, Home Gym Equipments View Details
|
₹559
|
|
View More Products