Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Walking pad for fitness at home: 6 top-rated Amazon India options to stay active without the gym

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 08:53 am IST

Stay active at home with top-rated walking pads that support daily steps, make workouts easy, and promote consistent fitness without the need to visit a gym.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home| 4 HP Peak Motorised Treadmill with Vibration Plate | 3-in-1 Function with Walking, Jogging & 4 Vibration Massage Modes| LED Display | Supports 120kg View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo Alphapad 3.0 3HP Peak Walking Pad for Home, Treadmill for Home Foldable with Max User Weight 110 KG, Speed 10 Km/Hr, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness Walkpad-2 Under-Desk Treadmill for Home Use | 3.0 HP Motor, 2% Manual Incline, Shock Absorption 110kg Weight Capacity View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad & Treadmill | Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | 2% Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cult Walking pad Prime Treadmill (3.5HP Peak Power) Compact & Foldable Under Desk DC Motor Treadmill | Max Weight: 100kg | Home use with Remote Control View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Walking pad routines are gaining attention as December brings festive meals, longer sitting hours, and the familiar promise of “I’ll start in January.” When January arrives, strict workouts can already feel tiring, making a more innovative fitness approach more practical. Health experts often discuss NEAT, or Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, which refers to calories burned through everyday movement, as reported by the Journal of Exercise Nutrition and Biochemistry. Simple actions, such as walking while working, taking calls, or watching TV, can add up without the strain of intense gym sessions.

Turn everyday steps into easy home fitness with a compact walking pad. (Adobe Stock )
Turn everyday steps into easy home fitness with a compact walking pad. (Adobe Stock )

A walking pad seamlessly integrates into daily life by enabling steady movement at home, supporting step goals, and reducing the need for prolonged periods of sitting. Think of it as a quiet partner for 2026 fitness goals, helping maintain consistency and encouraging healthier habits from the comfort of your living space.

Why choose a walking pad for daily fitness?

A report by the Preventive Medicine Journal suggests that a walking pad supports heart health by encouraging steady movement throughout the day. Even at a gentle pace of 2–3 km/h, regular walking can help lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and support overall cardiovascular fitness. It is also easier on the joints compared to running on hard outdoor surfaces. Most walking pads use layered shock absorption, which reduces impact on knees and ankles, making them suitable for long-term use. Beyond physical benefits, walking has a positive effect on mental clarity. Many people find that slow walking during work-from-home calls or while using screens helps improve focus and alleviate mental fatigue. This combination of low-impact movement and mental calm makes a walking pad a practical option for everyday wellness.

6 top-rated walking pads for daily movements on Amazon India:

If joint comfort and low-impact fitness are important to you, HT Shopnow has shortlisted walking pads based on user ratings, reviews, and overall feedback can be a smart choice. Designed for steady indoor walking, these options support daily movement without stressing knees or ankles.

1.

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home| 4 HP Peak Motorised Treadmill with Vibration Plate | 3-in-1 Function with Walking, Jogging & 4 Vibration Massage Modes| LED Display | Supports 120kg
Loading...

This walking pad treadmill is designed for flexible home fitness, offering walking, light jogging, and vibration massage modes in a compact setup. The powerful motor supports smooth speed changes, while the cushioned belt helps reduce joint strain. An easy-to-read LED display tracks progress, making it suitable for daily movement, short workouts, and active breaks indoors.

Specifications

MOTOR POWER
4 HP peak motor
MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
120 Kg
FUNCTIONS
3-in-1 (Walking, jogging and vibration massage modes)
DISPLAY
LED screen showing speed, time, distance, and more
SPEED
0.1 to 6 Km/hr

2.

Cockatoo Alphapad 3.0 3HP Peak Walking Pad for Home, Treadmill for Home Foldable with Max User Weight 110 KG, Speed 10 Km/Hr, Grey
Loading...

This motorised walking pad suits people who want simple, at-home movement without bulky gym equipment. It works well for daily walking, light jogging, or staying active during work-from-home hours. The foldable design saves space, while the 8 km/h speed range is suitable for beginners and casual users. Ideal for adults focusing on weight control, setting step goals, or reducing prolonged periods of sitting safely.

Specifications

MOTOR
3.0 HP peak motor
MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
110 Kg
MAXIMUM SPEED
10 Km/hr
USAGE
Suitable for walking and light jogging at home
DESIGN
Foldable for easy storage

3.

PowerMax Fitness Walkpad-2 Under-Desk Treadmill for Home Use | 3.0 HP Motor, 2% Manual Incline, Shock Absorption 110kg Weight Capacity
Loading...

The PowerMax Fitness Walkpad-2 is an excellent choice for home workouts, particularly for beginners or those with busy schedules. Its 3.0 HP motor and shock absorption system make walking or light jogging smooth and joint-friendly. The 2% manual incline adds a subtle challenge, boosting calorie burn without strain. With a 110 kg weight capacity and under-desk design, it helps keep you active throughout the day and supports healthier habits at home.

Specifications

MOTOR POWER
3 HP motor
INCLINE
2% manual incline
MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
110 Kg
SMART FEATURES
LED display with 12 preset programmes and Bluetooth connectivity
WARRANTY
10 years on frame and 1 year on motor

4.

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad & Treadmill | Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | 2% Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity
Loading...

The Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 walking pad is a compact, ultra-slim treadmill perfect for home use and small spaces. With shock absorption and a 2% manual incline, it helps you walk or light jog comfortably while reducing joint stress. The LED display tracks your progress easily. Ideal for beginners or daily movement goals, it supports consistent activity to boost fitness, step count, and calorie burn at home.

Specifications

MOTOR
2.5 HP DC motor
MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
100 Kg
SPEED
1- 6 Km/hr
INCLINE
2-level manual incline
DISPLAY
LED display for speed, time, and distance tracking

5.

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey
Loading...

Many users on Amazon praise the WELCARE Maxpro PTMX1 Walking Pad for its smooth performance and ease of use at home. The 2 HP peak motor and 8 km/h max speed suit daily walking or light jogging, while the foldable design saves space. Buyers also appreciate the included remote control and LED display for simple tracking. Its reliable build and extra diet plan make it a unique, all-around home fitness pick.

Specifications

MOTOR
2 HP peak motor
MAXIMUM SPEED
8 Km/hr
WALKING AREA
1125x425mm
DISPLAY
LED display for speed, time, and distance

6.

Cult Walking pad Prime Treadmill (3.5HP Peak Power) Compact & Foldable Under Desk DC Motor Treadmill | Max Weight: 100kg | Home use with Remote Control
Loading...

The Cult Walking Pad Prime Treadmill is ideal for anyone seeking to stay active at home without needing to visit the gym. With a powerful 3.5 HP peak motor and compact, foldable design, it supports steady walking or light jogging while saving space. Its remote control and smooth performance make it easy to use daily, helping improve fitness, increase daily steps, and support healthier movement habits.

Specifications

MOTOR
3.5 HP peak
MACIMUM USER WEIGHT
100 Kg
SPEED
10 Km/hr
WALKING AREA
360 × 950 mm
WARRANTY
2 years

  • What is a walking pad?

    A compact, foldable treadmill designed for walking or light jogging at home.

  • Who should use it?

    Ideal for home fitness, beginners, and those seeking low-impact exercise.

  • Can it fit under a desk?

    Yes, most walking pads are slim and suitable for use under a desk.

  • Is it safe for joints?

    Yes, walking pads usually feature shock absorption to reduce impact on knees and ankles.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Walking pad for fitness at home: 6 top-rated Amazon India options to stay active without the gym
