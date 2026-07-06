Building muscle on a plant-based diet? 5 vegan protein powders that are worth trying this year

Choosing the right vegan protein powder is important for anyone looking to build muscle on a plant-based diet. These supplements contain no animal ingredients and offer a high protein content. Look for plant-based protein powders made from plants like peas, hemp, rice, or soy, as they provide the essential amino acids needed for muscle building and repair. Avoid products containing synthetic ingredients, and consider mixing different powders to provide a wider range of amino acids. A high-quality vegan protein powder that aligns with your fitness goals will support your efforts to increase muscle strength and power, whether you want to recover after workouts or improve your overall muscle health.

What is vegan protein powder made of?

Best vegan protein powder to support your muscle growth (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



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Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Vegan protein powder is a supplement made from plant-based ingredients. It provides a concentrated source of protein without any animal products. This powder is for people who want to increase their protein intake and follow a vegan or vegetarian diet.

Vegan protein powders usually combine several plant sources, such as peas, hemp, brown rice, soy, and pumpkin seeds. The protein is extracted using a specialised process, yielding a powder that can be easily added to smoothies, drinks, and baked goods.

These powders contain essential amino acids important for muscle growth, repair, and overall health. They offer a simple and flexible way to add more protein to your diet.

Is plant-based protein powder as good as whey protein powder?

Choosing between vegan and whey protein powder depends on your dietary needs and preferences. Both types provide protein effectively. Vegan protein is cruelty-free, easier to digest, and usually lower in calories and fat. It's also a good option for those who are lactose intolerant. Vegan protein powders are made from plant sources, making them suitable for people on vegan or vegetarian diets. They may also include extra nutrients and fibre. They are typically lactose- and dairy-free, which is helpful for those with sensitivities.

Does whey protein have a complete amino acid profile?

Whey protein, which comes from milk, has a complete amino acid profile that supports muscle growth. It absorbs quickly, making it ideal for post-workout recovery. Both types offer quality protein, but your personal tolerance, dietary restrictions, and fitness goals will influence your choice. While whey is complete and efficient, vegan protein supports plant-based diets and provides a diverse array of nutrients.

Are there any downsides to plant protein?

Many people choose vegan protein powders, but these may not provide all the amino acids found in whey protein. It's important to pick high-quality vegan protein powders to get the nutrients you need. Some plant-based protein powders may lack certain amino acids or contain fewer nutrients than animal-based protein powders. To ensure you get a complete range of nutrients, you might need to eat different types of plant proteins.

Can vegan protein powder cause digestive issues?

Some people may experience digestive discomfort due to the higher fibre content in certain plant-based proteins. Adding thickeners, artificial flavours, or extra sugars can affect the nutritional profile of some vegan protein powders. Additionally, finding high-quality vegan protein sources can be harder and more expensive than finding regular protein supplements. It may also be more challenging to find complete vegan protein sources than traditional animal-based options, which may lead to higher costs.

Best vegan protein powders in India

Some individuals might not enjoy the taste and texture of certain vegan protein powders, which can limit their choices based on personal preferences. However, many of these concerns have been addressed through improved product formulations, leading to a wider range of vegan protein options that address these issues and provide high-quality protein suitable for various dietary needs and tastes.

1. GNC AMP Plant Isolate

GNC’s AMP Plant Isolate combines pea protein and brown rice protein to provide a high-quality vegan protein powder that is lactose-free. This tasty chocolate-hazelnut superfood helps boost energy, support muscles, and aid digestion. It is low in carbs and has no added sugar, making it suitable for weight control. GNC focuses on plant-based ingredients for those who need a good protein source that fits a vegan or lactose-sensitive diet. The blend of pea and brown rice proteins provides a complete amino acid profile, meeting the needs of customers seeking high-quality plant-based protein options.

2. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder (Butterscotch)

Amway’s Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder in Butterscotch flavour combines wheat, pea, and soy protein isolates to deliver a tasty, easy-to-digest vegan protein. Each 10-gram serving provides 8 grams of protein. This plant-based supplement is ideal for those who prefer plant-based protein and want more delicious options while maintaining a lean body. Amway focuses on high-quality plant ingredients, making this protein powder perfect for anyone following a vegetarian or vegan diet who seeks tasty protein alternatives.

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3. MuscleBlaze Plant Protein

MuscleBlaze’s Plant Protein comes in a tasty chocolate flavour and contains 9 essential amino acids to help build and repair muscles. It also has green tea and vitamin C, which support your immune system, boost metabolism, and aid in recovery after workouts. This vegan protein powder provides a balanced amount of protein and other health benefits. It is ideal for those who care about overall well-being, not just muscle gain.

4. Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein

MyPro Sport Nutrition’s Plant Protein Powder is a top vegan protein option. It combines pea and brown rice proteins to provide a complete amino acid profile, supporting muscle building and recovery. This chocolate-flavoured protein powder digests quickly and is stimulant-free. It also offers muscle-building benefits with low amounts of carbohydrates, sugar, and calories. Those seeking an effective protein supplement that aligns with their dietary choices can benefit from Mypro Sport Nutrition's commitment to high-quality, plant-based products.

5. Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder

Carbamide Forte offers a vegan protein powder to support muscle growth after workouts. It contains brown rice protein and pea protein isolate. This powder also has added amino acids, antioxidants, superfoods, vitamins, and minerals. Together, these ingredients can boost immunity, help with healing, improve digestion, and enhance skin health. If you're looking for a complete protein supplement to support muscle growth and overall well-being, Carbamide Forte is a good choice. It follows a diverse dietary approach and includes a mix of plant-based nutrients.

How do I choose the right vegan protein powder?

When choosing the best vegan protein powders, consider protein sources such as rice, hemp, or peas. Make sure the powders provide a complete amino acid profile. Look for powders with low sugar and carbohydrate content, and avoid artificial additives. Choose brands that have independent testing for quality and purity. Also, consider the flavours and how well the powder mixes. Keep your fitness goals in mind, whether it’s weight loss, muscle gain, or overall wellness. Reading reviews and checking for non-GMO or organic certifications can help in your decision. The best vegan protein powder will suit your taste, ingredient preferences, nutritional needs, and fitness objectives.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)