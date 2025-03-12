Can air pollution cause Alzheimer’s and autism? Study finds toxins' hazardous effects

With the rising air pollution levels, we are constantly exposed to unhealthy air. Be it from vehicle emissions or factory smoke or wildfires, polluted air can cause severe damage to our lungs and heart. However, a recent study states that breathing polluted air can lead to Alzheimer’s disease and autism. Also read | One hour in polluted air, even at home, could dull your brain: Here’s what you need to know S-nitrosylation, usually triggered by inflammation, aging and exposure to toxins, can lead to disruption of brain cells. (Shutterstock)

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, throws light on a process that can lead to disruption in the normal functioning of the brain cells, destroying their abilities to communicate and connect, leading to cell damage.

Findings of the study:

While it was known that exposure to polluted air can lead to brain conditions such as Alzheimer's and autism, it was unclear how it can happen. In this study, the researchers focused on a biological process known as S-nitrosylation. When a molecule related to nitric oxide attach itself to sulphur atoms within a protein, it changes how the proteins work. This process, usually triggered by inflammation, ageing and exposure to toxins, can lead to disruption of brain cells.

Stuart Lipton, the Step Family Foundation Endowed Chair at Scripps Research and a clinical neurologist in La Jolla, California, said, “Epidemiologists have shown that air pollution from wildfires, automobile exhaust, and tobacco smoke releases small particulate material and nitric oxide-related molecules (PM2.5/NOx), which can contribute to the development of brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and autism.” Also read | Toxic air alert: How polluted air can harm your health, from heart to brain

Know the effects of air pollution on the brain.(Shutterstock)

The study was conducted on brain cells grown in the laboratory to understand how S-nitrosylation can happen and if it can disrupt healthy brain function.. It was later compared with human nerve cells derived from stem cells of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers observed that S-nitrosylation prevents a protein from interacting with another protein that is responsible for brain cell connections, memory formation, and cell survival. This proves that exposure to toxins and inflammation can lead to brain disorders. Also read | Doctor reveals air pollution’s worst effect on health, warns: 'If your exposure is more than 4 hours...’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.