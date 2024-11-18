Doctor reveals air pollution’s worst effect on health, warns: 'If your exposure is more than 4 hours...’

The state of air pollution in Delhi is getting more concerning by the day. According to Central Pollution Control Board, multiple stations of Delhi crossed the ‘severe plus’ category of AQI and neared 500 by Monday morning. The rising AQI levels in Delhi are contributing to several health concerns as well. Air pollution affects every part of the body, and can lead to many chronic illnesses. Delhi's AQI crossed the 500 mark. Know the severe impacts of rising AQI on health.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Toxic air alert: How polluted air can harm your health, from heart to brain

In an exclusive interview with HT, Dr. Puneet Khanna, HOD and Consultant – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, spoke about the rising concerns, health challenges, and how to stay safe during these trying times.

Excerpts from the interview:

How has the trend of pulmonary disorders changed over the years?

Over the years, pollution-related lung diseases have shown an increased tendency for asthma and worsening of COPD, and more and more patients are now being seen in the OPD with complaints of congestion in the upper airway and tightness in the chest. These features were always present in extremes of ages such as children and elderly, but over the recent years, because of high pollution levels, even younger patients and adults are also getting equally affected.

What has been the worst effect of pollution on lungs, according to you?

Because of pollution, we have seen an increased number of asthma cases in both children and adults - this has been the single most common disease that has increased in prevalence as well as severity because of high air pollution in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI worsens: Check long-term dangers of exposure to toxic air on brain health

There has been an increase in the number of asthma cases.(Unsplash)

Over the years, what is the one complain that most patients come to you for?

Mostly patients come to us with complaints of watering from nose, burning or itching in the eyes, itching in the ear and throat, and chest tightness or wheezing, and sometimes persistent dry cough. And most of these patients, once triggered with the symptoms, persist with the condition for the next two to three weeks.

How to protect lungs, heart, skin and hair from the rising pollution levels?

The best way to protect oneself from pollution or its adverse effects is to have a proper diet, proper nutrition that includes plenty of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and nuts. And opt for social distancing by avoiding overcrowded places. If necessary to venture out, one should wear a protective gear like N95 mask or a pollution mask. It's also very important to limit outdoor activities to minimum. It has been observed in various studies that if your exposure is more than 4 hours in this heavily polluted environment, people are more likely to get allergy-related diseases.

Use N95 mask or a pollution mask, when outdoors.(PTI)

What do children mostly complain about, regarding pollution?

Children most often come with persistent cough, sneezing and watering from the nose. Many of these children go on to develop asthma which is often manifested in night cough or wheezing from the chest.

How has pollution changed the way we breathe and live, according to you?

Although there has been increased awareness about pollution and its adverse effects on lungs, still we tend to ignore some basic instructions which include taking proper diet, proper food habits, frequent hand washing and wearing of masks in polluted areas. It is also very important to keep an eye on indoor pollution. Mosquito coils, Agarbattis, dhoops or sometimes insecticide sprays or mosquito sprays can contribute to indoor pollution.

ALSO READ: Delhi's toxic air is back: 8 tips to protect your lung health, children and family amid ‘very poor’ AQI alert

What is the one advice you would like to give, to stay fit during the rising AQI levels?

In these times of high adverse quality of air, it's very important that one should take proper diet. Do mild exercise preferably at home, particularly yoga and breathing exercises. And it is very important to take healthy diet including proteins, minerals and juices so that the immunity remains strong.