Can chronic stress raise your heart risk? Cardiologist explains the cardiovascular impact and the role of early intervention

Stress is a normal part of life, but when it becomes chronic, it can take a silent toll on the heart. Growing evidence shows that long-term psychological stress is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, acting through both biological pathways and everyday habits. When the body perceives a threat, it switches on the “fight-or-flight” response. Adrenaline and cortisol surge, heart rate and blood pressure rise, and blood vessels constrict.

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"Over time, repeated activation can damage the endothelium (the vessel lining), promote inflammation, and reduce heart-rate variability, a marker of the heart’s ability to adapt", Dr Anjan Siotia, Director of Cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital, Kolkata, tells Health Shots. These changes are linked to myocardial ischemia (reduced blood flow to the heart) and a greater likelihood of heart attack or cardiac death in susceptible individuals.

Chronic stress also nudges people toward behaviors that harm the heart: poor sleep, less exercise, comfort eating, increased alcohol or tobacco use, and skipped medications. Together, these amplify traditional risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Who should be most concerned?

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People with existing heart disease, multiple risk factors, or high ongoing stressors such as intense job strain, financial insecurity, or caregiving responsibilities are at particular risk. Mental health conditions like anxiety and depression further compound this risk. Early intervention works. Simple, consistent steps can lower both stress and cardiovascular risk.

• Move daily: Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking or equivalent most days; yoga and mindful movement are especially helpful.

• Prioritize sleep: Target 7–9 hours; keep a regular schedule and limit late caffeine/screens.

• Eat for resilience: Emphasize vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and fish; limit ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and excess alcohol.

• Practice relaxation: Try 5–10 minutes of slow breathing, meditation, or guided imagery daily.

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{{^usCountry}} • Stay connected: Regular time with trusted friends/family buffers stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Stay connected: Regular time with trusted friends/family buffers stress. {{/usCountry}}

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• Seek support early: If stress feels unmanageable, speak to your doctor or a mental-health professional; therapy and, when appropriate, medication can help.

In cardiac clinics, early intervention also means asking about stress at every visit, checking blood pressure and metabolic markers, and personalizing a plan that combines lifestyle, risk-factor control, and psychosocial support. Small, sustained changes add up, protecting both mind and heart.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)