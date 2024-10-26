Can javitri help in weight loss, promote healthy skin? Dieticians respond

A woman by the name Suman Pahuja, shared a reel on Instagram recently claiming the health benefits of having javitri in hot water on a daily basis. The woman has written ‘transformation expert’ on her Instagram bio and handles the Instagram page ‘suman_sunshine’. In the reel, Suman spoke about the weight loss and skin glowing benefits of javitri. In the reel, Suman spoke about the weight loss and skin glowing benefits of javitri. (Instagram/@suman_sunshine, Unsplash)

Can javitri help in weight loss?

Javitri is the outer covering of nutmeg seeds. Also known as mace, javitri has been an important compound in traditional medicine for a long time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anshul Singh, Team Leader, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospitals, added, “Drinking blended javitri in hot water may aid digestion, which can indirectly support weight loss by promoting a healthier metabolism. The spice is thought to have anti-inflammatory properties, potentially helping to reduce bloating and improve gut health. In addition to this, its antioxidant content may also help in combating oxidative stress, contributing to healthier skin.”

Javitri for glowing skin:

Javitri s loaded with antioxidant properties that can help in combating stress. This can further contribute to healthier skin, devoid of acne and pigmentation. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shweta Jaiswal, Senior Dietician, Shardacare- Health City, added, “Javitri contains vitamins and antioxidants that fight free radicals, preventing wrinkles thus keeping your skin looking healthy.”

How to use javitri in your diet?

“Throw it into soups, stews, or curries to give it a not so much tang. If you are making cake, put a small amount of it there to make it more than normal, alternatively; in your early grey or green tea/coffee in the morning, you can inhale some just to have a refreshing day break’s fragrance,” added Dr. Shweta Jaiswal.

Is it safe to lose weight with javitri tea?

While javitri is loaded with nutritional and antioxidant benefits, relying on javitri solely for losing weight may not be a healthy idea. “Weight loss is best achieved through a balanced diet and regular exercise. Javitri can be a flavorful addition to a wellness routine but should not be relied upon solely as a method for weight loss,” said Anshul Singh.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.