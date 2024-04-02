Bedtime superfood: Wonderful benefits of drinking a glass of nutmeg milk

If drinking a glass of milk is considered a secret to good night's sleep, adding a pinch of nutmeg can further enhance these benefits by promoting relaxation, soothing the nerves, and inducing a deeper, more restful slumber. More popularly known as jaiphal in Indian kitchen, the spice works like magic for your brain and relieves anxiety, while enhancing quality of sleep. The brown spice has a delightful sweet and mild taste and can lend a wonderful taste to your glass of milk. (Also read | Drink a cup of cinnamon tea every day to prevent blood sugar spikes; know all benefits) More popularly known as jaiphal in Indian kitchen, the spice works like magic for your brain and relieves anxiety, while enhancing quality of sleep.

Consuming nutmeg before bedtime can also soothe digestive issues. To make nutmeg milk, warm some milk and add a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg. You can also add grated almonds or dates for boosting the flavour. Stir well, and enjoy the comforting and sleep-inducing beverage.

"There are several advantages of drinking nutmeg milk before bedtime that improve general health and wellbeing. Using natural therapies to enhance the quality of one's sleep has been more popular in recent years, and hence, nutmeg milk is one such cure that is becoming more and more popular because of its ability to encourage calmness and sleep.The seeds of the Myristica fragrans tree are the source of nutmeg, which is a rich source of nutrients that are necessary for health," says Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle.

How nutmeg relaxes the body and improves sleep

Nutmeg is rich in bioactive components including myristicin and elemicin in addition to its nutritional profile, it is also seen that significant levels of minerals and vitamins, such as manganese, copper, magnesium, and vitamin B6, are present in it.

"These nutrients are essential for the production and control of neurotransmitters, which are necessary for sleep-wake cycles. By modifying the action of neurotransmitters in the brain, especially gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptors, these substances produce sedative effects. Hence, Nutmeg milk is an efficient natural sleep aid since GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter that encourages relaxation and the start of sleep," says Dr Patil.

Eases anxiety

Studies have clarified the ways in which nutmeg milk enhances the quality of sleep. It has been demonstrated that drinking nutmeg milk before bed raises GABA levels in the brain, which helps people feel more at ease and less anxious. Furthermore, nutmeg's calming aids in easing the symptoms of insomnia, as per the nutritionist.

Improves quality of sleep

"Adding nutmeg milk to bedtime routines can be a quick and easy way to improve the quality of your sleep. It is made by simply adding a pinch of grated nutmeg to warm milk. Drinking this relaxing drink about half an hour before going to bed will help you get a good quality of sleep, making your body calm and relaxed," says the expert.