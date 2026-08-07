Can lifestyle habits reduce your future heart attack risk? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shares 10 that you should follow

Your eating habits, how much you exercise in a week, and your sleep patterns all determine your overall wellbeing. In fact, all these lifestyle habits and more can even reduce your future risk of having a heart attack.

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On August 6, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, shared 10 lifestyle habits that can significantly reduce your future risk of a heart attack. Sharing the list, the neurologist wrote, “Years of exposure to high BP, abnormal cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, inactivity, and unhealthy diet gradually damage the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack. The good news is that much of this risk is modifiable.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the 10 things you can start doing today, according to the neurologist: 1. Don't smoke {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the 10 things you can start doing today, according to the neurologist: 1. Don't smoke {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sudhir stressed that if you smoke, quitting is one of the most powerful things you can do for your heart. “Avoid tobacco in all forms, including second-hand smoke,” he added.

2. Keep your BP under control

Next, he insisted that one should know their numbers, explaining, “For most adults, <130/80 mmHg is a reasonable target when tolerated and appropriate. Don't wait until hypertension causes symptoms, as high BP often remains asymptomatic.”

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3. Keep LDL-C/ApoB low

Next, the neurologist noted that lower the lifetime exposure to atherogenic lipoproteins, the lower will be the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Therefore, it is important to know your LDL-C and consider ApoB and Lp(a) when appropriate.

4. Exercise regularly

Aim for at least 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate aerobic activity (or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity) along with strength training at least 2 days per week. “Don't underestimate walking. Move more and sit less,” he added.

5. Maintain a healthy waistline

The neurologist also recommended maintaining a healthy waistline by keeping a few things in check:

Not focusing only on body weight or BMI.

Excess visceral/abdominal fat is metabolically harmful.

Keep your waist circumference under control.

6. Eat mostly minimally processed foods

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Next, he also suggested building your diet around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and other nutrient-dense foods. “Choose healthy unsaturated fats and adequate protein. Limit ultra-processed foods, processed meat, refined carbohydrates, excess added sugar and trans fats,” he added.

7. Keep salt intake under control

Excess sodium raises BP in many people, according to the neurologist; therefore, he advised reducing intake of highly salted or processed foods and aiming for ‘<5 g of salt/day (~2 g of sodium)’ where appropriate.

8. Sleep 7 to 9 hours

Regularly sleeping too little or having untreated obstructive sleep apnea can adversely affect cardiovascular health.

Prioritise sleep just as you prioritise exercise.

9. Avoid alcohol

“There is no safe amount of alcohol,” Dr Sudhir underlined, stressing on avoiding alcohol completely.

10. Know your blood sugar and don't ignore diabetes

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Preventing or controlling type 2 diabetes through diet, exercise, weight management and appropriate medical treatment is a great way to reduce heart attack risk. Dr Sudhir added, “HbA1c is a useful measure of long-term glucose control.”

Lastly, he recommended that you don't need a perfect lifestyle; small, sustainable improvements maintained for decades can have a much bigger impact than short-lived extreme diets or exercise programs.

Dr Sudhir Kumar is a neurologist based in Hyderabad, Telangana. He holds an MBBS, an MD in Internal Medicine, and a DM in Neurology, and regularly shares evidence-based insights on neurological health, fitness and disease prevention through his social media platforms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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