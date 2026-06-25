Can people with lung disease travel to high altitude? Doctor shares risks, how he helped middle-aged man visit Ladakh

For many travellers, destinations such as Ladakh, Kashmir, Spiti Valley, or other mountain regions are bucket-list experiences. While the fear of acute mountain sickness (AMS), also known as altitude sickness, may raise caution for some, they still travel to these high-altitude exposure destinations, as oxygen cylinders, hydration, and sometimes even medications can help them pull through.

For those already living with a respiratory condition, the prospect of travelling to high altitudes can feel even more daunting.(Pexels)

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However, for people living with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, or other lung conditions, these travel plans often come with an important question: Is it safe to travel to high altitudes? To understand the risks and whether high-altitude travel is possible for those with lung issues, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Nagesh Dhadge, pulmonologist, HOD and consultant in respiratory medicine at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune.

Can people with lung disease safely travel to high altitudes?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Dhadge, the concern is understandable. As altitude increases, oxygen levels in the air decrease, making it harder for the body to get the oxygen it needs. Even healthy travellers can experience breathlessness, fatigue, headaches, or symptoms of altitude sickness. For those already living with a respiratory condition, the prospect can feel even more daunting, he stressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Dhadge, the concern is understandable. As altitude increases, oxygen levels in the air decrease, making it harder for the body to get the oxygen it needs. Even healthy travellers can experience breathlessness, fatigue, headaches, or symptoms of altitude sickness. For those already living with a respiratory condition, the prospect can feel even more daunting, he stressed. {{/usCountry}}

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Particulate pollutants in the air can aggravate asthma symptoms. (Pixabay)

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However, that doesn't mean it isn't possible. Giving the example of one of his patients, Ravi, a middle-aged man who had long wanted to visit Ladakh but was hesitant because of his lung condition, Dr Dhadge explains how, with the right assistance, they made his dream come true.

Like many patients, Dr Dhade reveals that Ravi was worried that the combination of thin air, cold temperatures, and long travel hours might worsen his breathing problems. After consulting him and undergoing a pre-travel assessment, Ravi decided to proceed with the trip.

“He planned a gradual ascent, carried all prescribed medications, avoided overexertion, stayed well hydrated, and monitored his symptoms closely throughout the journey,” Dr Dhadge shared.

“His experience reflects what respiratory specialists often see in clinical practice — many people with stable lung disease can travel safely, provided they prepare adequately and seek medical advice beforehand,” the pulmonologist added.

Things to keep in mind

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According to Dr Dhadge, the decision to travel depends less on the diagnosis itself and more on how well the condition is controlled.

"Many patients and their families are understandably anxious about travelling to high-altitude destinations or undertaking air travel. However, most patients with well-controlled respiratory conditions are able to complete their journeys without major difficulties when appropriate precautions are taken," he said.

One of the most common mistakes travellers make is underestimating the physical demands of high-altitude destinations. (Unsplash)

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Dr Dhadge explained that before planning a trip, a couple of factors should be assessed, such as:

current symptoms

oxygen levels

lung function

travel duration

environmental conditions at the destination

"For patients with asthma or COPD that is well managed, and whose oxygen saturation levels remain adequate, travel to places such as Ladakh or Kashmir is often possible. The key is to ensure the disease is stable before departure and to have a clear plan in place should symptoms worsen," he said.

According to Dr Dhadge, experts say one of the most common mistakes travellers make is underestimating the physical demands of high-altitude destinations. “Walking short distances, climbing stairs, or carrying luggage can feel significantly more strenuous when oxygen levels are lower,” he adds.

Therefore, he advises patients with chronic respiratory conditions to avoid rushing their itinerary, allow time for acclimatisation, and listen to their body's warning signs. Additionally, these symptoms should not be ignored:

worsening breathlessness

persistent cough

dizziness

chest discomfort

extreme fatigue

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"For individuals who require oxygen support, additional planning becomes essential. Patients on supplemental oxygen should consult their doctor well in advance. Fitness-to-fly assessments, airline approvals, and arrangements for oxygen support at the destination may be necessary. These steps can make travel much safer and more comfortable," Dr Dhadge said.

He also recommends pulmonary function testing before travel, particularly for patients with moderate to severe lung disease. Vaccination against influenza and pneumonia is another important consideration, as respiratory infections can disrupt travel plans and increase the risk of complications.

Lastly, Dr Dhadge adds that a lung condition should not automatically discourage someone from travelling. Instead, the focus should be on preparation, awareness, and informed decision-making. As for many patients, the right precautions can make the difference between abandoning a long-held travel dream and enjoying it safely.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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