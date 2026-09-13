Can slow movement in old age be a sign of Parkinson’s? Neurologist shares commonly missed clues

As people grow older, their movements may become slower, with occasional stiffness. These changes are usually considered a normal part of ageing and receive little attention, as the body naturally becomes less agile and shakier with age. However, certain changes should not be normalised, as they may be associated with neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease.ALSO READ: Doomscrolling before bed every night? Neurologist warns it may leave you mentally foggy

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Dr Neeraj Agarwal, consultant neurologist at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, explains how to distinguish normal age-related slowing from early symptoms of Parkinson's disease and highlights the warning signs that are frequently overlooked.

“Mild stiffness or a slower gait with age is common. But some of these same changes can also be early signs of Parkinson’s disease. This progressive neurological condition is associated with the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells and is often mistaken for 'just getting old,'" he said.

How to distinguish Parkinson's tremors from age-related shakiness

Tremors may occur with both ageing and parkinson's disease, but if one pays close attention to the circumstances, then one can get an important clue.

Dr Agarwal explained, “Age-related tremor usually occurs during movement, while Parkinson’s disease typically causes a resting tremor, which appears when the limb is relaxed. It may have a characteristic ‘pill-rolling’ movement and often begins on one side of the body.”

When slow movement may signal Parkinson's disease

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Parkinson's disease damages and kills nerve cells in a specific brain area called the substantia nigra.

{{^usCountry}} How can you identify the kind of slowness that significantly disrupts routine activities? Regular age-related slowing is generally mild and stable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How can you identify the kind of slowness that significantly disrupts routine activities? Regular age-related slowing is generally mild and stable. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ageing can bring mild, generally symmetrical slowing of movement. Parkinson’s disease, however, causes bradykinesia (slowness of movement) and rigidity that often begin on one side. Over time, everyday activities such as dressing, writing, eating, or getting up from a chair may become noticeably more difficult,” the neurologist said.

Walking changes to watch out for

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The way a person walks, including changes in their stride, posture, and arm movement, may help distinguish Parkinson's disease from normal ageing. Walking patterns can provide important clues. But walking pace generally slows with age; it may look noticeably different in someone with Parkinson's disease. So what are these distinguishing signs?

“Normal ageing generally preserves a relatively steady stride, although walking speed may gradually decrease. Parkinson’s disease may cause shuffling steps, reduced arm swing, a stooped posture, and difficulty initiating movement. Some patients may also experience episodes of ‘freezing,’ where their feet feel temporarily stuck to the floor,” Dr Agarwal noted.

Most commonly overlooked warning signs

According to the neurologist, asymmetry and progression are among the most important clues. Symptoms that begin on one side and worsen over time must be paid close attention to.

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Describing the differences, he added, “The key difference is that Parkinson’s disease tends to be asymmetrical and progressive, while typical age-related changes are usually mild and more symmetrical. Other warning signs can include changes in handwriting, a softer or less expressive voice, reduced facial expression, changes in balance, or increasing difficulty with routine activities.

When to visit a doctor?

According to the expert, if you observe in yourself or in your loved ones, such as one-sided resting tremor, progressively worsening stiffness or slowness that interferes with daily life, or noticeable changes in handwriting, voice, facial expression, or walking, it is worth consulting a neurologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.