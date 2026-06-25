Can toothpaste cause cancer? Raipur-based oncologist debunks myth, explains likely issue

Cancer is becoming increasingly common in households across the country, and despite the advancements in medical treatment, the diagnosis is often considered similar to a death sentence.

Toothpaste contains SLS which can be an irritant for some sensitive people. (Pexel)

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In such an atmosphere, it is easy to spread rumours about various things of regular use, increasing the risk of the disease. One such thing is toothpaste. Taking to Instagram on June 21, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, debunked the claim.

The myth of toothpaste causing cancer

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sharma, the claim that toothpaste causes cancer is a complete myth. However, like most myths, it is also likely based on some misinformation. The oncologist believes that in this case, mixing up two similar sounding chemical is to be blamed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sharma, the claim that toothpaste causes cancer is a complete myth. However, like most myths, it is also likely based on some misinformation. The oncologist believes that in this case, mixing up two similar sounding chemical is to be blamed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “Toothpaste has a molecule called SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate) that creates the foam and helps in cleaning. There have been rumours that are being circulated about this compound (that it causes cancer).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “Toothpaste has a molecule called SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate) that creates the foam and helps in cleaning. There have been rumours that are being circulated about this compound (that it causes cancer).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “SLS is sodium lauryl sulphate. There is another chemical compound, sodium laureth sulphate (SLES). Some of the byproducts of SLES can increase the risk of toxicity. I believe that the rumour has started from there because influencers don’t often read a lot of science.” Is SLS completely safe? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “SLS is sodium lauryl sulphate. There is another chemical compound, sodium laureth sulphate (SLES). Some of the byproducts of SLES can increase the risk of toxicity. I believe that the rumour has started from there because influencers don’t often read a lot of science.” Is SLS completely safe? {{/usCountry}}

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While SLS does not increase the risk of cancer, for some people, it can function as an irritant, admitted Dr Sharma. People who are most likely to be sensitive to SLS are usually those who experience:

Repeated ulcerations

Oversensitive mucosa

Burning sensation while brushing teeth

The simplest way for them to solve the problem is to use SLS-free toothpaste, shared Dr Sharma. In the case of others, SLS is completely safe for use.

Demystifying the fear of industrially used chemicals

A common point for fearmongers about the presence of SLS in toothpaste is that it is an industrially used chemical. However, that does not inherently make it dangerous.

As Dr Sharma explained, “People also say that SLS is a chemical that is for industrial use. When we brush, something else is introduced into our mouth that is also an industrially used chemical, and likely the chemical that is most commonly used in industries. That is water.”

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“Just because something is used in industries does not mean that it is inherently toxic,” highlighted the oncologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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