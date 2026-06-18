AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5-point cheatsheet that actually lowers colon cancer risk

Taking to Instagram on June 17, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared five ways in which the risk of colon cancer can be reduced.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, the disease usually begins with the formation of a small clump of cells called polyps in the region. It might not initially be malignant, but it can turn cancerous over time.

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Colon cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the colon, the first and longest part of the large intestine. It is one of the most common types of cancer in men, and disproportionately affects older adults.

1. Removing polyps the moment they’re found Detecting the risk of cancer early and starting treatment is always the best way forward. In this case, as Dr Sethi explained, “Almost every colon cancer starts as a polyp. Removing it during the colonoscopy is the single most direct way we prevent cancer from ever forming.” Thus, it is important to get a colonoscopy regularly as one ages.

2. Cutting back on processed meat Processed foods are generally not good for health; processed meats are even more so. According to Dr Sethi, they are confirmed carcinogens. “The World Health Organisation classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen - the same category as tobacco. Bacon, deli meat, hot dogs - these aren’t just ‘unhealthy.’ They directly damage the colon lining,” he stated.

3. Quitting smoking It is never too late to give up smoking. Even if it has been decades, quitting cigarettes starts showing health benefits very soon. “Smoking doesn’t just affect your lungs - it significantly raises your risk of colon polyps and cancer, and quitting at any age lowers that risk over time,” noted Dr Sethi.

4. Eating fermented foods and 30g of fibre daily Maintaining gut health and cultivating a healthy gut microbiome is one of the most effective ways to prevent colon cancer. As Dr Sethi noted, “A diverse microbiome produces short-chain fatty acids that directly protect the cells lining your colon - this is one of the most overlooked levers we have.“

5. Knowing the family history Depending on the history of colon cancer within the family, the starting date of screening changes. According to Dr Sethi, if a person’s parents or siblings have been diagnosed with colon cancer, they should start going for screenings at an earlier age than others. This is a conversation that people should have with their doctors.

“The cancers we catch early are rarely the ones people feel coming,” cautioned the gastroenterologist. “They’re the ones someone got screened for anyway.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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