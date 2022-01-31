Can we eat curd during periods, or not?

When Aunt Flo comes visiting, she doesn't come alone! Cramps, bloating, body aches, and mood swings come along too! During this time, what you eat matters. The world of myths is replete with many such foods which one should or should not have during menstruation. Curd is one.

While there are some foods which can help manage your menstrual cycle, there are also some foods which can increase your discomfort. What to eat and what to avoid during the period comes with myths like you should avoid sour food. Yes ladies, it is a myth that eating sour foods can trigger severe cramps or can cause heavy bleeding. Along with that, it's a common belief that women during periods should avoid eating curd also.

You must have also heard this many times from your mother that you should not eat curd as it can increase your blood flow. But does that hold any truth? To check the facts, HealthShots asked an expert to confirm whether this is true or not.

Can we eat curd during periods?

Yes, curd can very well be consumed during periods.

Vibha Bajpaie, Head Dietician, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, says, “As a good source of calcium, curd helps in giving ample strength to our bones and body. Besides, the probiotic nature of curd works in reducing bloating and other digestive issues. Moreover, consumption of curd during periods helps to ease muscle pain and cramps along with reducing anxiety and depression.”

Avoiding sour foods and curd during periods are age-old beliefs that are only myths. They do not increase your discomfort in any way. In fact, the curd is supposed to help in promoting healthy gut bacteria, reducing the chances of bloating or constipation which women suffer during their periods mostly.

One of the best ways to have curd during periods is in the form of buttermilk or lassi as it aids to hydrate our body and replenishes the lost nutrients.

Why should curd not be eaten at night or evening?

Curd being a rich source of protein and calcium is good for our bones, teeth, and other body functions. Its probiotic property aids in digestion as well. “While this superfood can be consumed at any time of the day, under certain conditions, you need to avoid taking curd at night or in the evenings,” says Vibha Bajpaie.

Here is what you need to know about consuming curd later in the day

*Individuals suffering from cough and cold or having asthma problems should avoid curd at night.

*Avoid having curd at the time of taking Ayurvedic treatment as it may interact with Ayurvedic medicine and result in low absorption of the medicine.

*Normal persons without any complaints can take curd at night by adding methi seeds, black pepper, etc.

What are some foods to avoid during periods?

Your diet plays a significant role during your menstruation days, and so it is important to know what foods to eat and the ones to avoid during periods.

*Stay away from extra spicy food

*Avoid extra salty food

*Avoid consumption of coffee

*Intake of processed and fatty foods should be limited

*Make sure not to take alcohol

Don't give in to the myths that exist when it comes to periods!

(This story is written by Aayushi Gupta. For more health-related stories visit, <i><strong>HealthShots.com</strong></i>)

