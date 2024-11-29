Can you reverse PCOD symptoms? Nutritionist shares 3 essential life hacks

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain keeps sharing nutrition and health-related insights on her Instagram profile @ fries.to.fit. Deepsikha, a day back, shared a video addressing PCOD and how we can reverse the symptoms. PCOD, also known as Polycystic Ovarian Disease, is a condition that is caused by the production of immature eggs that can turn into cysts. The common symptoms of PCOD include menstrual irregularity, acne, excess body hair and obesity. Also read | Manage PCOS like a pro: Top tips to improve your reproductive health and unlock fertility Deepsikha Jain, a day back, shared a video addressing PCOD and how we can reverse the symptoms.(Instagram/@fries.to.fit, Unsplash)

3 ways to reverse PCOD symptoms:

Have a rich-fiber diet: The nutritionist shared that it is important to have a high-fiber diet on a daily basis, because the fiber content helps in stabilising the blood pressure and regulating insulin resistance. This further has a direct impact on the hormonal balance of the body, which can help in reversing PCOD symptoms. Also read | World PCOS Day 2024: Effective solution tips to manage PCOS in teenage girls

Have a workout routine: It is extremely essential for PCOD patents to have a regular workout routine. It can be a combination of strength training with cardiovascular workouts. More the muscles and leaner the body, it helps in impacting the hormonal balance and reducing the PCOD symptoms.

Anti-inflammatory foods: Include anti-inflammatory foods in the daily diet, said the nutritionist. Foods such as legumes, nuts and seeds, avocado, olive oil and berries should be a part of the daily diet. These foods help in managing inflammation in the body, and alleviating PCOD symptoms.

Importance of balanced nutrition to reverse PCOD:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ruchita Singh, Gynaecologist at HCL Healthcare, explained the importance of balanced nutrition in reversing PCOD symptoms. “Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, and vegetables. Reducing intake of processed foods and sugars can also help manage insulin levels,” the Gynaecologist said. The doctor further added that the combination of diet and workout can do wonders. “Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week,” said Dr Ruchita Singh. Also read | Diet, lifestyle, other tips critical in preventing and managing PCOS

